DGB wins global ethical award for travelling classrooms initiative

South African wine and spirits company DGB has been named the winner of The Ethical Award at the 2025 Drinks Business Green Awards.

Source: Supplied | Garreth Anderson, Regional Director, DGB

The accolade honours the company’s Travelling Classrooms initiative, which brings educational resources and learning opportunities to underserved communities, setting a benchmark for ethical and sustainable business in the global drinks industry.

Source: Supplied

Travelling classrooms: Education in action

The Travelling Classrooms project, a DGB Charitable Trust initiative, stood out for its direct, measurable contribution to community development. By ensuring access to education and resources in underserved areas, the programme creates real social impact beyond traditional business operations.

Garreth Anderson, regional director of DGB, said: "We are incredibly proud of the Travelling Classrooms project and our team’s commitment to ethical, community-driven innovation. This award recognises the difference we can make when business and social impact come together.”

Source: Supplied

Recognising ethical leadership in the drinks industry

The Drinks Business Green Awards celebrate companies driving sustainable, responsible practices in wine, beer, and spirits worldwide. This year, DGB’s achievement highlights the growing importance of ethical business models that combine community development, environmental responsibility, and education.