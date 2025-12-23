Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Strategic Fundraising Lead Durban
- Office Administrator Cape Town
- Product Manager Remote
- Mid-Level Videographer & Photographer Cape Town
DGB wins global ethical award for travelling classrooms initiative
The accolade honours the company’s Travelling Classrooms initiative, which brings educational resources and learning opportunities to underserved communities, setting a benchmark for ethical and sustainable business in the global drinks industry.
Travelling classrooms: Education in action
The Travelling Classrooms project, a DGB Charitable Trust initiative, stood out for its direct, measurable contribution to community development. By ensuring access to education and resources in underserved areas, the programme creates real social impact beyond traditional business operations.
Garreth Anderson, regional director of DGB, said: "We are incredibly proud of the Travelling Classrooms project and our team’s commitment to ethical, community-driven innovation. This award recognises the difference we can make when business and social impact come together.”
Recognising ethical leadership in the drinks industry
The Drinks Business Green Awards celebrate companies driving sustainable, responsible practices in wine, beer, and spirits worldwide. This year, DGB’s achievement highlights the growing importance of ethical business models that combine community development, environmental responsibility, and education.