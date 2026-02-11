SA wine leaders honoured at 2026 harvest event

The 2026 Wine Harvest Commemorative Event celebrated South Africa’s rich wine heritage and honoured five standout contributors who are shaping the future of the industry.

Source: Supplied

The event also marked the start of the new grape season and commemorated 367 years of South African winemaking, traced to a 1659 diary entry recording the first Cape grape wine.

Van Loveren Retief family: Visionary leadership

The Retief family of Van Loveren Wine Estate received the prestigious 1659 Award for Visionary Leadership. Their multi-pronged approach spans wine tourism, strategic acquisitions, transformation, innovation, sustainability, and diversification.

From seven branded tasting rooms to renewable energy initiatives and wildlife protection projects, Van Loveren continues to set industry benchmarks while expanding into almonds, cherries, citrus, and avocados.

Denzel Swarts: Growing inclusivity

Denzel Swarts of Zoetendal Vineyards in Elim, Cape Agulhas, was recognised for his leadership in advancing inclusivity in the wine sector.

Swarts has held numerous leadership roles, including director at the Pinotage Youth Development Academy and the South African Wine Industry Professional Body, while remaining deeply committed to mentoring and community development.

Pieter Ferreira: Wine advancement

Pieter Ferreira of Graham Beck has been instrumental in elevating South African Cap Classique to international recognition.

His efforts include global promotion of sparkling wine and the creation of industry events like the annual Base Wine Tasting and Technical Seminar, fostering quality and collaboration across producers.

Charl Theron: Viti- and viniculture excellence

With over 50 years of experience, Charl Theron has made lasting contributions through education, research, and consultancy. Formerly a lecturer and chair at Stellenbosch University, Theron founded VINO FINO Oenological Advice CC and numerous industry societies, shaping both academic and practical expertise in South African winemaking.

Source: Supplied

Wilfred Fortuin: Wine agri-worker achievement

Wilfred Fortuin, recognised by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, represents the dedication of vineyard, cellar, and farm workers.

At 31, Fortuin completed the Senior Cellar Assistant Development Programme and participated in a 2025 Cellar Worker Exchange Programme in Burgundy, France, emerging as a role model for youth considering agricultural careers.

A legacy supported by partnerships

The event was hosted by Groot Constantia, with Standard Bank as lead partner, alongside Air France-KLM, Western Cape Department of Agriculture, South Africa Wine, and other key sponsors. “It is an honour for Groot Constantia to play a part in commemorating 367 years of South African wine,” says CEO Jean Naudé.

Brendan Jacobs, head of agribusiness at Standard Bank, emphasises that supporting the sector helps grow communities alongside the industry. Western Cape Minister Dr Ivan Meyer highlights the role of wine agri-workers and the sector’s contribution to economic growth, job creation, and global competitiveness.