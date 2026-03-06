South Africa
    Nedbank partners with Kwanalu to grow rural enterprise in KZN

    The KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union (Kwanalu) has joined forces with Nedbank to expand its Women and Youth in Rural Entrepreneurship (WYRE) initiative.
    6 Mar 2026
    Source: Supplied

    Launched in 2021, WYRE has helped more than 1,500 participants launch and strengthen rural micro-enterprises.

    The new Accelerator phase aims to deepen enterprise development, strengthen leadership skills, provide technical guidance, and integrate emerging farmers into formal agricultural value chains.

    Nedbank’s head of enterprise development, Dr Nirmala Reddy, said: "Nedbank is proud to partner with Kwanalu as part of our role in shaping an empowered and inclusive economy and society."

    Kwanalu CEO Sandy La Marque added: "Real transformation in agriculture requires more than once-off support. It requires partnership, accountability and a shared commitment to building viable businesses that strengthen households and rural economies."

    The Accelerator phase, officially launching on 11 March in Impendle, KwaZulu-Natal, builds on WYRE’s record of measurable impact, including a 20% increase in participant incomes within six months and reduced reliance on grants in some of the province’s most vulnerable rural communities.

    Through the initiative, Kwanalu continues to prioritise inclusive economic opportunities, leadership development, and the strengthening of organised agriculture as a vehicle for rural stability and food security.

