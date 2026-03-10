Trending
Joe Public named South Africa’s Agency of the Year at the 2025 Creative Circle Best of the Year Awards
The annual Creative Circle event, held on Thursday, 5 March, in Kramerville, Sandton, brought together more than 750 industry professionals to celebrate the year’s top creative achievements. The evening saw Joe Public honoured across multiple categories for standout work delivered together with its long-term partners. These accolades reflect the agency’s purpose to serve the growth of its people, clients, country and the world, through the greatness of creativity.
At the awards, Joe Public took home first place in the Radio category for its Hansa Pilsener “You Deserve a Beer” campaign for SAB AB InBev, second place in Film for Nedbank’s “Hard-Working Professionals”, and second in Print for Castle Milk Stout’s “The Revealing Pour”. The agency also achieved third place in Radio for Chicken Licken’s “You Like Things”, and third place in Integrated for “Boneless Bites”, culminating in the top honour of the evening, namely Agency of the Year.
This accomplishment, built on Joe Public’s outstanding performance at the Loerie Awards, and sustained presence at premier global shows such as Cannes Lions, D&AD, and The One Show, secured its position as Overall Agency of the Year as officially ranked by the Creative Circle.
Reflecting on the recognition, Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public, said:
“Awards are a byproduct of our belief that great work is the best way to grow our people and our clients. We accept these accolades with humility and extend our gratitude to every team member, partner, and client who continues to trust in creativity as a driver of progress.”
About Joe Public
Founded in 1998, Joe Public is a 100% independent, South African-owned, integrated brand and communications group, anchored in its purpose: “To serve the growth of our people, our clients, our country, and our world through the greatness of creativity.” The agency is part of the United Growth Group which comprises of Joe Public (Brand and Communication), Juno (Media), Engage (PR), Shift (Brand Design), and Craft (Production) - all dedicated to creative excellence that delivers real growth.
