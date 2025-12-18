South Africa
    Chicken Licken unveils original anthem celebrating South Africa's gift to the world

    Chicken Licken has released an original song and music video as the culmination of its #SoulFood2TheWorld campaign, uniting South African artists in a celebration of the nation's flavour, culture and spirit of generosity.
    Issued by Joe Public
    18 Dec 2025
    The four-minute music video, which launches across social media platforms and YouTube on Monday, 15 December 2025, brings together some of South Africa's most beloved voices in a powerful anthem that embodies the campaign's core message: after decades of the world supporting South Africa, it's time to share our soul with the world.

    The release marks the conclusion of the #SoulFood2TheWorld competition, which saw thousands of South Africans participate for a chance to win R20 million in instant prizes through till-slip WhatsApp entries. The campaign's Ultimate Soulfluencer – who wins a trip anywhere in the world – will be announced during December.

    "Most great aid campaigns of yesteryear had a crowning jewel – an anthem that grabbed attention, lived in people's hearts, and kept the mission front and centre," says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public. "We wanted to capture that same spirit with our original song. This is our moment to pay back the favour and flavour to the world."

    For decades, the world rallied for South Africa. Now, it's our turn to give back. The #SoulFood2TheWorld track was written, composed and produced specifically to celebrate South African culture while honouring the tradition of cause anthems of the past that have united generations. The result is a song that shares the why, how, and what behind delivering Soul Food® to the world – authentically South African, unapologetically proud.

    The music video will flight as a 60-second and 45-second television commercial throughout December and continue as Chicken Licken's brand advertisement for a full year, ensuring the message resonates long after the campaign's official close.

    "This anthem is about harnessing the unifying power of music to celebrate what makes South Africa special," adds Adam Howard, Music Composer and Producer. "Our artists came together to create something that speaks to who we are as a nation – generous, vibrant, and ready to share our soul with the world."

    The #SoulFood2TheWorld music video is available now across Chicken Licken's Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube channels. Stream the song on Spotify.

    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
