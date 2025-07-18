Book now for the Joburg and Cape Town Creative Circle Full Circle
For the second year running, the event will take place in both Johannesburg and Cape Town.
Ster-Kinekor, the official representative of Cannes Lions in South Africa, will host the Cape Town edition at the V&A Waterfront Theatre on 30 July, with two sessions available: 9:30 am and 1:30 pm.
Joburg speaker lineup
An inspiring gathering designed to energise the industry through a showcase of incredible insights, trends, and case studies from this year’s Cannes Lions festival, this year’s Joburg speaker line-up features industry leaders such as Ann Nurock, partner at Relationship Audits, who will share detailed insights from the festival.
Xolisa Dyeshana, chair of the Audio & Radio jury, will unpack the work and trends emerging from a category close to South African hearts.
Also speaking are Neo Mashigo, CCO of M&C Saatchi Abel and film jury member; Kagiso Musi, MD of MetaMedia; and Vaughan Croeser, VP of Marketing at SAB. Together, they promise an afternoon rich in insight and inspiration.
Cape Town speaker lineup
The Cape Town event features a slightly different speaker line-up: Carl Willoughby, Creative Circle chairperson and CCO of TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, replaces Vaughan Croeser, while Pete Case steps in for Kagiso Musi.
Willoughby will share learnings from his role on the Direct jury, and Case will bring strategic perspective from his experience judging Creative Strategy.
“It’s a showcase of some of the world’s best work—work that signals where the broader industry is headed. Cannes is always incredibly inspiring,” concludes Willoughby.
Tickets for both events are now on sale and moving fast.
Book your seat online here.
Bizcommunity is an official media partner of the event.
