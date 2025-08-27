Entries open for Prism Young Voices 2025

The Prism Young Voices (PYV) programme is open for 10 communicators to learn alongside South African PR and communications leaders during the 2025 Prism Awards.

Launched in 2017 by the Prism Awards in collaboration with the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa), PYV exists to accelerate the next generation of PR talent.

This year’s theme, The Human Factor, recognises the people behind the campaigns, who listen, translate insight into action, and build trust. The Prism Young Voices (PYV) programme offers mentorship from senior judges and hands-on judging experience access to the Prism network and alumni community, plus a certificate of participation with recognition at Prism forums.

Who should apply

Early-career professionals in PR or communications, as well as final-year students, with a minimum of two years’ experience or active involvement in the industry through campus, freelance, or community work. There are 10 places available, two of which are reserved for final-year students, and applicants should demonstrate alignment with the 2025 theme of curiosity about human insight, ethics, and impact.

To apply

Submit either a 300-word statement explaining why you should be selected and how you’ll champion The Human Factor in judging or a 60–90 second video motivating your entry and show your perspective on people-powered PR.

Email your entry to az.oc.asirp@smsirp with the subject line “PYV 2025 Application with your full name”.

Applications close Tuesday, 2 September 2025 at 23:59 SAST.

For more information, contact Ayanda on az.oc.asirp@smsirp 072 597 821 or Lerato Motloung az.oc.asirp@smsirp 081 765 4120.