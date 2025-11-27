VJOY announces winners for the Central and Northern regions

The 2025 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards regional winners for Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Limpopo have been announced.

Regional winners get a cash prize. Source: Supplied

This year they received 1,330 submissions, received from journalists nationwide, exceeding last year’s 1,200 entries. These provinces contributed 178 entries.

Ryland Fisher, with more than 45 years of experience in the media industry as an editor, journalist and columnist, continues to serve as the convener of the judging panel. The judging panel remains unchanged from last year and includes Arthur Goldstuck, Collin Nxumalo, Dr Elna Rossouw, Obed Zilwa, Advocate Robin Sewlal, Neo Ntsoma, Patricia McCracken, Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe, Manelisi Dubase, Portia Kobue and Jovial Rantao.

“The experienced judging panel had vigorous debate about the winners, because the quality of entrants were once again very good. I extend our gratitude to the panel for their hard work and dedication in recognising the country’s top media talent," said Fisher.

The categories, in which regional winners will each receive R5 000 in prize money, include:

Live reporting/ breaking news – Marti Will from Vista News for “Court hears horror details”

Investigative – Zinhle Kanyane with contributors Ashley Market, Tshepo Dhlamini, Tshediso Lechuba, and Sindisiwe Mpahlwa from eNCA’s Checkpoint for “Factory Fault”

Opinion – Lance Fredericks from Diamond Fields Advertiser for “A giant cup of tea in the lion’s den”

Lifestyle – Lucas Ledwaba from Mukurukuru Media for “Face to face with giants of Africa on wilderness trail in Big Five territory”

Features – Refilwe Mochoari with contributors Tshediso Lechuba and Tshepo Dhlamini from eNCA for “Wasted Youth Years”

Photography – Willem van der Berg from Weg!/Go! Platteland for “Volg die reën met jou skape / Following the rain and the sheep”

Sport – Willem van der Berg from Weg!/Go! Platteland for "’n Kaalvoetsprokie / A bare foot quest”

Financial and Economics – Charne Kemp from Landbouweekblad for body of work: “Maladministration at the Master”, “Contradictory liquidation judgements causes confusion” and “CAA and Aviation Industry Impasse”

Politics – Kekeletso Mosebetsi from OFM for “Masilonyana mayor allegedly caught in lie over Durban trip with state vehicle”

Sustainability – Aphumelele Mdlalane with contributor Thompho Mashao from SABC TV for “Air Pollution”

Innovation in Journalism – None

The Young Journalist nominee for the Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Limpopo region is Liza-May Pieters of Netwerk24, who will compete for the national Young Journalist of the Year Award.

The regional winners will compete against other regional winners for the national title. The national winners will be announced on 4 December at an awards ceremony where they will each receive R10, 000, while the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year titleholder will win R100, 000.

The Vodacom Young Journalist of the Year award overall winner will be able to enroll in a course of their choice, to the value of R50, 000 towards enhancing their craft and career prospects in Journalism.