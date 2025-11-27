South Africa
Retail Sales
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Propak AfricaSACAPBataBullion PR & CommunicationMall of AfricaLGVolpesWWF South AfricaOnPoint PRNielsenIQGoogleEbony+IvoryRainbow ChickenTLC Worldwide AfricaVicinity MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Wholesale trade sales show steady growth in Sept 2025

    South Africa’s wholesale trade sector recorded steady growth in September 2025, according to the latest data released for both real and nominal sales performance.
    27 Nov 2025
    27 Nov 2025
    Photo by on
    Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

    Measured in real terms (constant 2019 prices), wholesale trade sales increased by 2.9% in September 2025 compared with September 2024, indicating firm demand across several key categories. Month-on-month, seasonally adjusted sales dipped 0.1% compared with August 2025, following increases of 0.9% in August and 0.3% in July.

    Despite the marginal monthly decline, the sector ended the quarter on a positive trajectory. Seasonally adjusted wholesale trade sales for the third quarter of 2025 rose 0.8% compared with the second quarter.

    Nominal sales strengthened by fuel, food and general goods

    Measured at current prices, wholesale trade sales increased by 4.4% in September 2025 compared with the same period last year.

    The strongest contributions to this growth came from dealers in:

    • Solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products (Up 7.2%, contributing 1.5 percentage points)

    • Food, beverages and tobacco (Up 7.2%, contributing 1.1 percentage points)

    • ‘Other’ goods (Up 10.6%, contributing 0.9 of a percentage point)

    • ‘Other’ household goods excluding precious stones (Up 4.4%, contributing 0.5 of a percentage point)

    These categories offset weaker performance in machinery and equipment as the sector navigates varied consumer and business demand patterns.

    Third-quarter results reflect broader sector support

    Wholesale trade sales increased by 2.3% in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

    The main positive contributors were:

    • Food, beverages and tobacco (Up 9.2%, contributing 1.4 percentage points)

    • ‘Other’ goods (Up 9.2%, contributing 0.8 of a percentage point)

    • Fee or contract basis trade (Up 20.4%, contributing 0.6 of a percentage point)

    The quarter’s only significant negative contributor was:

    Machinery, equipment and supplies (Down 3.7%, contributing -0.6 of a percentage point)

    Sector Outlook

    The September and third-quarter findings indicate resilience in South Africa’s wholesale trade sector, supported by strong demand in fuel, food and general merchandise categories. While machinery and equipment remain under pressure, overall growth continues to reflect relative stability amid ongoing economic shifts.

    The sector will continue to monitor consumer trends, price movements, and operational costs closely as it enters the final quarter of the year.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz