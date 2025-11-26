Propak Cape 2026 to provide support for Western Cape export-led growth strategy

The Western Cape is pursuing export-led economic growth and job creation strategies. Growing exports in the province are a cornerstone of economic growth and job creation, and drive competitiveness, stimulation innovation and open doors to global markets. Leading export destinations include the Netherlands, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy. To support and expand export led growth, the Western Cape Government is implementing several catalytic initiatives aimed at tripling the value of Western Cape exports by 2035 and positioning the province as a leading global export region. A large portion of Western Cape exports are from the agricultural, agro-processing and food and beverage sectors, with citrus, wine, vegetables, flowers and deciduous fruits leading the way.

Buyers and sellers interacting at Propak Cape

In support of these growth ventures, Propak Cape will once again bring together industry leaders across the Western Cape export market to collaborate, innovate and do business. The Propak Cape 2026 trade exhibition provides an unmatched opportunity for suppliers of machinery, packaging, food processing, plastics, print, labelling and related industries to connect with thousands of prospective buyers and business leaders in the Western Cape to drive growth and innovation.

With more than 20 years of success, Propak Cape is the biggest trade exhibition of its kind in the Western Cape. As technology advances at an ever-increasing rate, new packaging trends are emerging and ground-breaking innovations are being developed across the industry. Leading trends affecting the packaging, printing, plastics, labelling and food processing markets will be explored and displayed at Propak Cape 2026. Sustainability of packaging, including packaging for recycling and lightweighting, are important trends affecting the packaging market. The growth of e-commerce and exports is increasing demand for protective transit and cold-chain packaging. Regulatory pressures to increase recycling and producer responsibility are leading to investment in partnerships and recycling initiatives. Export led growth is resulting in growing investment in facilities expansions and value-added packaging. These trends, and others affecting the local packaging industry, will be highlighted at Propak Cape 2026.

Thousands of visitors attending Propak Cape

“The previous edition of Propak Cape was held in 2023 with 200 exhibitors showcasing innovative new products and services, and over 7,300 visitors attending the 3 days’” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa. “The show is recognised for its ability to link together people and products, build quality business connections, and facilitate sales. Exhibitors at the 2023 event reported a high number of onsite sales and hundreds of quality sales leads generated, cementing the shows reputation as an invaluable networking opportunity for businesses in the sector.”

Divon van Zyl, marketing manager at Filmatic Packaging Systems, said, “It was a very busy show with high quality visitors. The networking opportunities were fantastic - both with returning customers and new customers”. Lars Frohlich, MD at USS Pactech, had an “An excellent expo,” and said that “The caliber of people was very good, and the combination of new leads and existing clients was a nice mix. We have already booked our spot for the next expo.” To date over 90% of the exhibition space for Propak Cape 2026 has been sold.

Visitors to the show are on the lookout for the latest industry trends and developments as well as sourcing products and solutions for their business. 83% of visitors to the 2023 show had purchasing decision authority or strongly influenced purchasing decisions. The show attracts quality visitors of the highest caliber with 43% being directors, CEOs or business owners and an additional 12% management staff.

“We are introducing some new initiatives for the 2026 event which will be announced early in the new year, and content rich-seminars will again be part of the show’s attraction with industry experts sharing their expertise and knowledge. We are looking forward to another exceptional show” concludes Anderson.

Propak Cape 2026 will take place at the Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC) from 27-29 October 2026 incorporating Pro-Plas Expo, Print Expo, Pro-Label Expo, FoodPro Expo, and the Wine & Olive Oil Production Expo. The event is supported by the Institute of Packaging SA (IPSA), Packaging SA, Plastics SA, Printing SA, and the Aerosol Manufacturers Association (AMA). Propak Cape 2026 is organised by Montgomery Group Africa.

For further information, visit www.propakcape.co.za



