A-OSH Expo - Meeting the Western Cape’s occupational health and safety needs

The Western Cape’s economy is as varied as its landscapes - home to global shipping routes, high-rise commercial developments, vineyards, manufacturing plants, and fast-growing construction zones. With such diversity comes a wide range of occupational health and safety (OHS) challenges. From ensuring compliance on a remote agricultural site to maintaining safety standards in a bustling CBD office tower, the demands on OHS managers are complex and ever-changing.

“A-OSH Expo Cape Town, taking place from 21-23 October 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), is designed to meet these challenges head-on. It’s a dedicated platform where visitors can explore the latest products, services, and training to safeguard their teams, improve workplace conditions, and ensure compliance with evolving legislation,” says Mark Anderson, Portfolio Director at Montgomery Group Africa.

Addressing regional realities

In the Western Cape, occupational hazards can be as unique as the industries themselves. Seasonal workers in agriculture face different risks than staff in the port and logistics sector, while the construction industry must constantly adapt to new safety requirements as the city skyline changes. OHS professionals need solutions that are adaptable, reliable, and relevant to these conditions.

Retail environments face their own OHS pressures, from ensuring staff safety in high-traffic stores to managing risks linked to stock handling, fire hazards in storage areas, and compliance with building codes in busy malls. A-OSH Expo Cape Town will feature solutions that help retailers protect both employees and shoppers - from innovative PPE and ergonomic tools to monitoring technologies that keep environments safe while supporting productivity.

At the expo, visitors will find PPE suited to local climates, advanced safety signage systems, noise and dust monitoring solutions, and digital compliance tools. Exhibitors will showcase innovations in risk assessment, emergency response, and workplace wellness - essential in a region where health and safety considerations must balance both productivity and worker wellbeing.

“A-OSH Expo Cape Town is co-located with Securex South Africa, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo, giving visitors the chance to see how occupational health and safety integrates with fire prevention, facility operations, and security measures. This one-stop format allows attendees to explore interconnected solutions, from access control systems that double as timekeeping tools to building maintenance practices that reduce hazards before they arise,” says Anderson.

Building safer workplaces together

Whether you’re managing a small team or overseeing safety across multiple sites, attending A-OSH Expo Cape Town offers the opportunity to connect with industry experts, compare products side-by-side, network with knowledgeable specialists in the field, and discover new methods for keeping your workforce safe. It’s a chance to build a safety strategy that’s not only compliant but forward-thinking - positioning your organisation to protect both its people and its reputation.

Visit the A-OSH Expo website to find out more about the show at www.aosh.co.za, and to pre-register for fast access.



