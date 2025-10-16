Western Cape businesses – your must-visit event in October

Cape Town’s rise as Africa’s innovation capital has transformed the way businesses, institutions, and property owners think about their facilities. With one of the continent’s largest open-access fibre networks, a thriving tech ecosystem, and a highly skilled talent pool, the city offers fertile ground for adopting advanced facilities management solutions, security products and services, and safety offerings that enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

The four-shows Cape Town event, taking place from 21 to 23 October 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), is your opportunity to explore these solutions first-hand.

A city built for smart, sustainable facilities

The Western Cape’s business and public spaces are embracing technologies and practices that align with global standards for protecting people, property, and productivity. From AI-driven access control to renewable energy integration and building automation, facilities in the region are evolving to meet user expectations for both safety and operational efficiency.

At the four-shows Cape Town event, visitors will have access to a wide spectrum of products and services – from next-generation surveillance and perimeter protection systems, to occupational health and safety tools covering the full workplace spectrum, to fire detection, suppression, and evacuation systems tailored for local risks. Alongside this, visitors will find integrated solutions that help building managers and property professionals streamline operations, cut costs, and strengthen resilience.

“The event is designed to give building managers, estate operators, and Western Cape businesses practical, end-to-end solutions for protecting people, property, and productivity,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa.

Four shows, one powerful platform

“By co-locating these respected industrial trade shows, we create a multi-sector showcase that reflects how security, safety, and fire prevention are interconnected for modern facilities and property environments. This co-location means you can explore cross-disciplinary solutions in a single visit – whether that’s integrating fire detection into your building automation system, or ensuring your occupational safety measures complement your security strategy,” says Anderson.

Why this matters for your organisation

Cape Town’s connectivity, innovation hubs, and collaborative business environment make it the ideal setting to source future-ready solutions for facilities and property managers. Events like this enable you to connect with suppliers who are not only aware of the latest technology, but who understand how to tailor it for the Western Cape’s unique market conditions.

“Whether you’re managing a corporate headquarters, healthcare facility, educational institution, or hospitality venue, the four-shows Cape Town event offers the insights, contacts, and solutions to help you optimise your operations. It’s where innovation meets practicality, and where ideas turn into results. Visit www.securex.co.za to find out more or register to attend for free,” says Anderson.



