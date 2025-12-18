The Money Show with Stephen Grootes celebrated among South Africa’s podcast elite in 2025

Primedia Broadcasting is proud to announce that The Money Show with Stephen Grootes has been officially recognised by Apple Podcasts editors as one of South Africa’s Top 10 Podcasts of 2025. This prestigious accolade celebrates the show’s outstanding contribution to insightful, engaging, and impactful content within the South African media landscape.

Broadcast weekdays from 6pm to 8pm on 702 and CapeTalk, The Money Show continues to inform, empower, and inspire South Africans with expert analysis and thought-provoking conversations on financial and economic matters that matter most.

The Apple Podcasts editors’ 2025 list, showcasing the absolute best in podcasting, features a diverse collection of South Africa’s most compelling voices. Joining The Money Show among the elite group are widely acclaimed podcasts such as Trevor Noah’s What Now?, Ideas That Matter with Vusi Thembekwayo, and other top-tier shows that span storytelling, business insights, and cultural conversations.

Mzo Jojwana, chief commercial officer at Primedia Broadcasting, expressed his enthusiasm about this significant achievement: “Being named alongside some of South Africa’s most influential voices in podcasting speaks volumes about the quality of The Money Show and the dedication of Stephen Grootes. This recognition highlights our commitment to delivering meaningful content that resonates deeply with our listeners and sparks informed conversations across the country. We are incredibly proud of this milestone and excited for what the future holds as we continue to innovate and lead in South African broadcasting.”

This recognition by Apple Podcasts editors not only highlights the success of The Money Show but also reflects the role of Primedia Broadcasting in shaping the future of podcasting in South Africa. As podcast listenership continues to soar, The Money Show remains a flagship platform for dynamic, influential discussion on the economy and society.

You can listen to and subscribe to The Money Show with Stephen Grootes podcast by going to Primedia+. You can also stream the show each weekday evening between 6pm and 8pm on Primedia+, or listen to it on 702 and Cape Talk.



