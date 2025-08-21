South Africa
    The Gathering 2025: Changemakers | The Impact Edition – agenda released

    In just seven days, Daily Maverick’s flagship event, The Gathering 2025: Changemakers The Impact Edition returns to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (and online) on Thursday, 28 August 2025.
    Issued by Daily Maverick
    21 Aug 2025
    21 Aug 2025
    The Gathering 2025: Changemakers | The Impact Edition &#x2013; agenda released

    Back by popular demand (and because she point blank refused to give back the mic!), award-winning journalist and sharp political commentator Rebecca Davis will once again host one of the country’s most powerful forums for ideas, fearless debate, and visionary leadership.

    This year’s programme promises a powerful mix of political insight, economic foresight, social justice conversations, and bold conversations on South Africa’s future.

    Event details:

  • Cape Town International Convention Centre and online
  • Thursday, 28 August 2025
  • 9am to 6pm
  • Book your tickets here.

    Programme highlights:

    Morning sessions (9am to 1pm)

    • State of Repair: Fixing government, one institution at a time with Ferial Haffajee, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter and Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba.

    • Rapid Fire with National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi and Caryn Dolley.

    • Striking the Rock: Where courage sparks justice hosted by Judith February with Zingiswa Losi, president of COSATU, Lisa Vetten, gender-based violence researcher and advocate, and Brigadier Sonja Harri, South African Police Service.

    • The new rules of money and machines: The price of progress led by Lindsey Schutters, in a conversation with Larry Cooke, GM for Binance South Africa, Khadeeja Bassier, global COO, Ninety One South Africa, and Bronwyn Williams, futurist and author.

    • Rapid Fire with Alan Knott-Craig, entrepreneur and author, in conversation with Lindsey Schutters.

    • Creation of new urban identity: Fresh visions and bold politics with Stephen Grootes, Mmusi Maimane, leader of BOSA, Songezo Zibi, leader of Rise Mzansi, and Herman Mashaba, president of ActionSA.

    Afternoon sessions (2pm to 6pm)

    • “Round of applause” Freshly Squeezed for Daily Maverick, a one-woman "performance journalism” show by veteran journalist Marianne Thamm, described as is a mix of storytelling, wit, and insightful commentary on South African society and politics.

    • Education on the edge: Innovation, equity and unlocking every child’s potential with Zukiswa Pikoli, Kentse Radebe, head of research DGMT, Grace Matlhape, CEO, SmartStart, and Rachel Kolisi, co-founder and CEO, Kolisi Foundation.

    • The readiness report hosted by Redi Tlhabi, broadcaster and author, with Zane Dangor, director-general, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

    • The cost of an empty stomach: Why we must act now with Mark Heywood, social justice activist.

    • Viral or verified: Source code for truth with Kyle Findley, media researcher and disinformation specialist.

    • Behind the story: Investigative journalism as a powerful catalyst for change with Pieter-Louis Myburgh, investigative journalist Daily Maverick, Estelle Ellis, journalist Daily Maverick, and Micah Reddy, journalist and Africa coordinator at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

    Beyond the stage

    Attendees can also look forward to:

    • Complimentary snacks and beverages with your ticket
    • Coffee and crypto in the morning, followed by cocktails and crypto in the evening, thanks to our premium sponsor, Binance
    • A special exhibition from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation
    • Post-event networking sessions with live music and complimentary wine, courtesy of Radford Dale
    • Experience our brand-new premium lounge (with limited tickets still available!) offering complimentary food and beverages throughout the day and exclusive opportunities to mingle with VIP guests
    • Shopping for merch and books at the Daily Maverick Shop
    • A legit excuse to work remotely with our event working stations
    • First-time DM168 subscribers could score a R500 PnP voucher

    Ticket information

    With 92% of tickets already booked, this is the last call to secure a seat at one of South Africa’s most powerful forums for change.

    Can’t make it to Cape Town? Join us virtually with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and live-streamed sessions. Register for the virtual event here.

    Get ready to network and be inspired by South Africa’s changemakers.

    This article was first published on the DM Blog here.

    • Read more: SARS, Ferial Haffajee, Cosatu, Grace Matlhape, the Daily Maverick, Alan Knott-Craig, Stephen Grootes, Lisa Vetten, Herman Mashaba, Redi Tlhabi, Edward Kieswetter, Mark Heywood, Marianne Thamm, Rebecca Davis, Mmusi Maimane, Caryn Dolley, Estelle Ellis, Songezo Zibi, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Micah Reddy, Bronwyn Williams, Shamila Batohi, SmartStart, Rachel Kolisi, ActionSA, Lindsey Schutters, Leon Schreiber
    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
