Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers return with 5th MavericKids book to combat child illiteracy

Five years ago, Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers joined forces to launch an annual initiative that compiles all of the best inserts from the DM168 newspaper’s MavericKids section into a singular kids’ book. The 240-page activity book is aimed at children between eight and 12 years old, and inspires curiosity with engaging topics – from managing money and exploring the world, to understanding the human body and learning fascinating animal facts.

Through an innovative buy-one-donate-one model, the aim of this book is to address the alarming rates of child illiteracy in South Africa. For every copy sold, Daily Maverick donates an additional copy to Gift of the Givers for distribution to children in need. Each donated book is accompanied by a stationery pack, ensuring that young pupils are adequately equipped.

“The MavericKids partnership embodies the spirit of collaboration and social responsibility. Together, we’ve made a tangible impact on South Africa’s literacy landscape and improved the lives of thousands of students. We look forward to continued growth and innovation,” said Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers.

MavericKids books are a much-needed resource to help pupils improve their general knowledge and promote a better learning experience

In the programme’s first four years, 10,000 copies of these books have been donated to under-resourced schools and children. This year, Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers have set a goal of 10,000 copies to be donated in a single year.

“The Daily Maverick educational book […] serves as a source of huge joy and motivation to children who have a thirst for knowledge and learning, but have neither connectivity nor any alternative book of information,” says Dr Sooliman.

The MavericKids Vol 4 book drop was a notable success, with books distributed in the Kraaifontein, Scottsville and Salt River areas

More than eight out of every 10 Grade 4 pupils in South Africa can’t read for meaning. By Grade 6, 70% are still struggling. This means that generations of children are being locked out of opportunity before they even reach high school.

According to the World Literacy Foundation’s Economic Cost and Social Impact of Illiteracy report (2023), illiteracy costs the country’s economy R119.03bn, since about three million people struggle to read, write and do basic maths.

The consequences of childhood illiteracy stretch far beyond classrooms: it’s about what’s lost when children can’t read. Not only is it an economic crisis, soaring child illiteracy rates mean a loss of:

Critical thinking skills;



Social cohesion; and



Economic competitiveness.

If children can’t read, they can’t dream beyond their circumstances. And when millions of children can’t dream, a nation stalls.

“Daily Maverick readers are encouraged to support this noble endeavour which [has turned] out to be a huge success,” says Dr Sooliman.

Organisations interested in sponsoring copies for donation as part of their educational CSR can contact az.oc.kcirevamyliad@dirgni.

The MavericKids Activity Book Volume 5 is now available from the Daily Maverick Shop for R325. Maverick Insider members enjoy a 10% discount and free delivery in South Africa.

