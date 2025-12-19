Beyond 16 Days campaign targets failures in GBV response

The women-led organisation 1000 Women Trust has launched its Beyond 16 Days initiative, aimed at exposing systemic failures in South Africa’s response to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), particularly during the summer holiday period.

Source: 1000 Women 1 Voice

The campaign seeks to hold law enforcement, the judiciary and government services accountable, as incidents of GBV are known to rise over the festive season amid alcohol abuse, heightened stress levels and reduced service capacity.

Focus shifts beyond awareness period

Speaking at the launch, Tina Thiart, co-founder of 1000 Women Trust, said while the annual 16 Days of Activism creates awareness, the most critical breakdowns occur once the campaign ends.

“During the holiday period in South Africa, there is a sharp increase in gender-based violence and femicide due to alcohol abuse, stress, and weakened service delivery by the police and the judiciary,” Thiart said.

She added that shelters, social services and police stations are often understaffed or unresponsive during this period, leaving survivors without adequate protection or recourse.

Monitoring police and judicial failures

As part of the initiative, 1000 Women Trust will monitor and document service delivery failures, including delayed investigations, inaccessible police stations, poor survivor treatment and low conviction rates.

Thiart said these weaknesses have undermined public trust and identified the police and courts as “the weakest links” in the GBVF response chain.

“The organisation aims to play a bridge-building and accountability role by mobilising survivors, communities and donors to push for systemic prioritisation,” she said.

Pickets and hotspot interventions planned

The organisation said it planned to picket at the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 18 December, calling for accountability from police and prosecutors. The action followed several GBV-related killings reported during the 16 Days of Activism campaign in the Lejweleputswa District.

According to the organisation, Bothaville, Henneman, Odendaalsrus, Welkom and Bultfontein have been identified as GBVF hotspots.

Recent cases cited include the killing of Mpho Gladys Nkhobo (46), who was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband, and the murder of Glenda Roberts (61), a social worker who was attacked while travelling to work.

Rising sexual violence figures

Thiart said the Free State recorded the second-highest rape ratio nationally, at 24.4%, with notable increases in reported sexual offences in certain areas.

In a separate action, members of the Trust’s Gauteng committee are expected to visit Kagiso Police Station on 19 December, demanding accountability in the case of a child who has been missing since June 2024.

Community mobilisation and support services

The organisation said it has a network of more than 50 community volunteers operating in GBVF hotspots, providing safe spaces and accompanying survivors to police stations and courts.

The public has been urged to report service delivery failures and support the Trust’s safe room programme through volunteering or donations.

Campaign runs until January 2026

Beyond 16 Days forms part of a global campaign and will run until 10 January 2026, building on the organisation’s earlier RememberHER initiative.

Between April 2023 and March 2024, a total of 5,778 women were killed in GBVF-related incidents in South Africa, according to figures cited by the organisation.

“Gender-based violence and femicide have been declared a national disaster. Without a unified response, these numbers will continue to rise,” Thiart said.