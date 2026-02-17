INpowered sets the stage for a record-setting event against GBV

INpowered Big Break, a bold, large-scale anti-gender-based violence (GBV) event is set to take place on 18 March 2026 at The Tryst in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The event aims to host the largest personal protection programme and simultaneous board break by women ever staged globally, with 100% of proceeds dedicated to fighting GBV in South Africa.

Taking place at The Tryst in Sandton, the INpowered Big Break will bring together 1,000 participants in a powerful demonstration of unity, resilience and action, sending a clear message that South African women are standing together against violence.

A powerful call to action for women and allies

Since 2012, INpowered has been at the forefront of personal safety training in South Africa, equipping individuals with practical tools to de-escalate confrontations and protect themselves when faced with violence. To date, the organisation has reached more than 16,000 women and girls nationwide through its personal protection programmes.

Through the Big Break, INpowered aims to significantly extend this impact.

“Gender-based violence remains one of the most urgent crises facing our country,” says Mark Grobbelaar, founder of INpowered. “While we may never fully eradicate violence, we can equip women with the confidence, skills and choices to respond when their personal safety is threatened. The Big Break is about empowerment, solidarity and action.”

A record-breaking moment with real impact

The current world record for a mass board break involves approximately 300 trained martial artists. INpowered is aiming to more than triple that number, inviting 1,000 untrained participants (not limited to women only) to take part, demonstrating that strength and courage are not limited to professionals.

Funds raised through the INpowered Big Break will be used to provide the full INpowered personal protection programme to 2,500 women and girls in 2026, many of whom would otherwise be unable to afford access to this critical training.

“Too many women who need these skills simply can’t access them,” explains Grobbelaar. “This event allows us to bridge that gap and extend protection to those who need it most.”

Event details

The INpowered Big Break will take place during the same week as International Women’s Day 2026, amplifying its message of empowerment and collective action.

• Date: Wednesday, 18 March 2026

• Time: 6pm – 9pm (registration from 5pm)

• Venue: The Tryst, 20 Archimedes Street, Kramerville, Sandton

• Tickets: Available online

Each ticket allows two participants to attend, as every board break requires a partner. Men are also welcome, but each pair (for the break) will need to have at least one woman.

A call to corporates, communities and media

INpowered is calling on Johannesburg residents, corporates and community leaders to get involved, whether by participating, sponsoring or helping amplify the message.

“With the right support, this can be a defining moment in the fight against GBV,” says Grobbelaar. “Together, we can INpower women to live more confidently and more safely, despite the realities of the world around us.”