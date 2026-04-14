Sip for a cause with the Kolisi Foundation's new campaign

To mark its sixth anniversary, the Kolisi Foundation has teamed up with South African restaurants to introduce the First Cup Fund, an initiative aimed at supporting childhood development. From 9 April to 9 May 2026, buying a warm drink at participating venues nationwide, including Tiger’s Milk and Old Town Italy restaurants, will help fund programmes dedicated to daily nutrition, safe learning environments, and access to resources for young children.

Image supplied.

“While we recognise the progress made over the past six years, the need remains significant.

“The First Cup Fund is intended to provide a simple way for more people to contribute towards improving outcomes for young children,” said Siya Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation.

The First Cup Fund is designed to make participation accessible, recognising that small, consistent contributions can help support community-led initiatives.

Through its network of partners, the foundation works with organisations that provide daily meals, educational and nutritional support, and safe spaces for children, particularly in under-resourced communities.

“We continue to work closely with partners on the ground who understand the needs of their communities.

“Initiatives like this allow us to extend that work by bringing more people into the process of giving,” said Mahlatse Mashua, managing director of the Kolisi Foundation.

Supporting childhood development with a cuppa

“We see this as a practical way to connect everyday moments with meaningful impact,” said Trevor Wollheim, CEO of Life & Brand.

“By simply choosing to have a coffee, people are able to contribute to something that supports children at a critical stage of their development.

“It’s a small action, but one that can make a real difference when many people take part.”

To get involved, South Africans can help by:

Purchasing a warm beverage at participating Tiger’s Milk or Old Town Italy restaurants.



Contributing, through each purchase, to childhood development programmes.



Supporting initiatives focused on nutrition, safe spaces and early learning.

Over the past six years, the foundation has implemented programmes across food security, education and sport, and gender-based violence prevention and response, reaching thousands of lives.

In collaboration with Boxer and Feed the Nation, the foundation has raised and invested approximately R60m to nourish communities and strengthen food security in the country.

Since its inception in 2022, the foundation has also delivered eight infrastructure projects, including three prefabricated libraries, a community kitchen, a sewing hub, primary school fencing and two sports fields, creating safe and supportive spaces for learning and development.

Through the Siyaphakama Zwide Schools Project, more than 4,500 children have been reached through partnerships with community-based organisations.