ESG Inclusion, Empowerment & Social Justice
    FOM, Kolisi Foundation’s new Drop Goal campaign empowers women’s rugby

    Freedom of Movement’s (FOM) new Drop Goal campaign aims to support women’s rugby by driving grassroots development in local communities ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, which kicks off in England on 22 August.
    14 Aug 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    A limited-edition Drop Goal T-shirt, available online and in-store, was designed as a tribute to the spirit, resilience, and excellence of women’s rugby.

    In partnership with the Kolisi Foundation, FOM will donate proceeds from every Drop Goal T-shirt sold, aiming to raise R100,000 for the Motherwell Jaguars women’s rugby team in Zwide, Eastern Cape.


    Change through sport

    These funds will support the foundation’s Rugby4WomenEmpowerment sports programme, driving meaningful change through sport.

    The Motherwell Jaguars were originally formed in the late 2000s before being relaunched as the Jaguars in 2021-2022 through the Rugby4WomenEmpowerment programme.

    Based in Motherwell, the most populated township in Gqeberha, the team has become a source of pride for their community.

    They produced eight national junior players in 2024 alone, putting them firmly on the rugby map.

    Lauren Budde, partnerships and resource manager of the Kolisi Foundation, says: “This campaign is what we’re all about. We use sport to lift up communities, especially young women who don’t always get these opportunities.

    “The Motherwell Jaguars prove that when you give people the right support, incredible things happen.

    “Working with FOM means we’re not just helping one team — we’re showing aspiring players that their dreams matter and they can achieve them.”

    This campaign, which runs until October, will channel funds directly to essential team needs, including training and match-day infrastructure, day-to-day operations, high-performance coaching support, equipment and nutrition.

    “At FOM, we believe our fashion should be a force for good, from purpose-driven products built for the long road to initiatives that create real change in our communities,” says Kaybee Ntloana, head of marketing.

    “The Drop Goal campaign is everything we stand for: celebrating what makes South Africa great while driving impact where it matters most.

    “The women of the Motherwell Jaguars prove that when talent meets determination, the game changes.

    “We’re backing them because they’re not just playing rugby, they’re rewriting the future for generations of young women. That’s the kind of change worth championing.”

