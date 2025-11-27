Effies2025 | Ogilvy and VW: Creating campaigns for societal change

One of only four Gold Effies awarded last month at the ACA Effie Awards, the Volkswagen Night School: Rewriting the Rules of the Road campaign from Ogilvy is an example of how traditional marketing has changed, and how a campaign can bring about real societal change.

Ogilvy’s lead strategist Zoe Willems, explains that it started with a key insight that most motor vehicle accidents happen at night, yet we all learn to drive at night.

“Most vehicle brands play in the safety space with some sort of feature, but this is an overcrowded narrative.

“We saw the night driving insight as a massive gap and addressed it by establishing a school to teach people to drive at night.

“Then we took this further and worked with the government to add it to the official driver's test as well as national insurers to reduce premiums for those who complete the course.”

The campaign resulted in a reduction of over 45% of fatalities.

Making a difference in my life

“Consumers are asking hard questions of brands, especially leading brands, as they consume advertising in a very different way today,” says Willems.

Consumers are asking what difference a brand can make in their lives.

“There is no more top-down broadcast approach to advertising. In fact, it is brands that need to do the listening, and if they do, then consumers will engage with them.”

A brave client

She adds that for that to happen, the client has to be brave.

“It also takes a brave client that commits to a campaign like this, and for that to happen, the brand has to trust its agency, and that requires a good relationship between the agency and brand.”

She believes Ogilvy and Volkswagen (VW) have that type of relationship - one that is probably more of a partnership – and that relationship is testament to the campaigns they produce.

Willems also makes the point that this trust also needs to be present within the agency itself, between the various disciplines.

“There needs to be a close relationship between creative and strategy and the account management teams, and that's where the magic happens.

“It's a team sport, and this type of campaign only happens when a team comes together.

“So, there are several elements that need to be aligned for great work to take place.”

Purpose work for impact

While this campaign brought about real societal change, she warns that with purpose work, you need to be careful not to do it for the sake of purpose.

“It must be authentic to the brand and creatively deliver on that and make an impact - And impact is at the heart of what we do as an agency.

“This Gold Effie stands as testament to Ogilvy's commitment to being the 'impact agency,' confirming its effectiveness in not only reaching but also transforming lives,” says Willems.

Listen further

Listen further to Willems on winning this Gold Effie and what elements are needed to come together to effect a campaign like the Volkswagen Night School: Rewriting the Rules of the Road that shifts real change.

