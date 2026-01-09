Driving licence card machine tender declared 'invalid' by High Court

South Africa
    9 Jan 2026
    9 Jan 2026
    Image:
    Image: SANews.gov.za

    On Tuesday, the Gauteng North High Court declared that the tender was irregular, invalid, unlawful and unenforceable.

    Consequently, the tender has been set aside by the court. The Department of Transport has been ordered to re-advertise the tender within 30 days.

    “Pending the appointment of a successful service provider under the re-advertised tender, the department has also been allowed by the court to outsource the services of printing and issuing of driving licence (cards) to the Department of Home Affairs,” the department said on Wednesday.

    The court’s declaratory order is based on the department’s court application, following the findings of the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) that pointed out irregularities in the tender process.

    Reacting to the court’s declaratory order, the Minister said that the court outcome is a vindication of the department’s commitment to the transparency and legitimacy of tender processes with the decision to approach the court for guidance on the matter as a necessary step for effective regulation.

    Meanwhile, on 9 December 2025, the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) agency cleared the backlog of driving licence cards that were outstanding for printing, following the breakdown of the printing machine from February to May 2025.

    As a result, from 8 May to 8 December 2025, a total of 2,239,456 driving licence cards were printed by the DLCA.

    The State Security Agency has approved the prototype driving licence card designed by the Government Printing Works (GPW).

    “The establishment of the network connection between the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and GPW was successfully tested. This will allow the transfer of data/files required by GPW to print the driving licence cards.

    “A Cabinet process will soon be undertaken to sought Cabinet approval of the prototype card design,” the department said.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
