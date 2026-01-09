R5m in school fees up for grabs in KFC promotion

With back-to-school less than a week away, KFC has launched its Streetwise “Originals Start Strong” campaign that will give 200 South African families the chance to win a share of R5m in education fees.

Supplied image

More than 46,000 children did not attend school in 2024 because of the cost, according to Children Count. And with matric results and the start of school around the corner, it’s the time of year when the costs of education loom large in parents’ minds.

KFC's Streetwise “Originals Start Strong” campaign is offering 200 families and students R24,000 each to help make educational dreams come true, and another 150,000 winners will receive airtime/data vouchers worth R25 each.

The campaign, which runs until 9 February, targets the moment when financial strain is most acute for SA households, says Grant Macpherson, chief marketing and digital officer at KFC Africa.

By linking the giveaway to Streetwise, KFC’s most affordable meals, the brand is ensuring that access to this opportunity is as wide as possible.

“We know that January is when educational costs hit hardest. School fees are due, university and college registration open, and families are making difficult decisions about their children’s futures,” says Macpherson.

“This campaign is about feeding the potential we see in South Africa’s young ‘Originals’, the ones who are determined to make something of themselves regardless of where they start.

“Everyone deserves a seat at the table, and everyone deserves a shot at their educational goals,” says Macpherson.

Find the Originals Start Strong terms and conditions here.