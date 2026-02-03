KFC celebrates Cricket South Africa’s Pink Day with R600,000 donation

KFC Africa marked its partner Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) annual Pink Day match by donating R600,000 to the Breast Care Unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital ahead of World Cancer Day on 4 February. This year’s Pink Day saw the Protea Men’s team take on the West Indies in a T20 match at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Image supplied.

Pink Day began in 2011 during a Test match between the Proteas and Australia at the Wanderers and, 15 years later, is one of the most meaningful days in South African cricket.

CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said, “Pink Day has become one of the most powerful moments in South African cricket; a day when sport transcends boundaries and brings people together around a cause that touches so many lives.”

“KFC’s involvement underscores how brands that are serious about the public’s well-being can help amplify impact.

“We are grateful for their support of the Charlotte Maxeke Breast Care Unit and for their continued investment in cricket at all levels."

Supporting women

The donation also marks the first anniversary of the clinic, which has enhanced breast cancer detection, treatment and research in Gauteng and beyond, while significantly improving access to specialised care.

The Breast Care Unit treats thousands of patients, regardless of location or income.

As 60% of its workforce is women, KFC believes its donation shows its commitment to empowering women, supporting their health, and enabling them to move forward and take their place at the table.

“People are at the heart of everything we do at KFC Africa, and health is deeply personal to us,” says Akhona Qengqe, general manager of KFC Africa.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer among South African women, and one in 27 women will experience it at some point.

“This contribution on Pink Day is one way we show up for our staff by helping to create spaces where everyone does not just belong but is genuinely seen, heard and supported.”

Partnering with SA cricket

Qengqe says KFC’s participation in Pink Day stems from its partnership with Cricket South Africa through KFC Mini-Cricket as well as its recent sponsorships of the Proteas Men’s and Proteas Women’s teams.

“As a committed partner to Cricket South Africa, supporting Pink Day was a natural extension of our shared values, and we are delighted to host the event for the first time at the third KFC T20 International,” she says.

“It is an honour to be able to support Cricket South Africa’s purpose-led initiative and the vital work of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital Breast Care Unit.”