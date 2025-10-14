Pep, Cansa encourage breast self-exams with pink towel

Pep is continuing to support the Cancer Association of South Africa’s (Cansa) efforts to spread breast cancer awareness with the Dry & Detect Towel Initiative. In light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pep will donate R1 to Cansa for every pink towel sold.

“What makes this partnership special is that we are using something as simple as a pink towel to make an impact.

“A pink towel is the perfect reminder for women to do their breast self-examinations, at a time when their tops are off,” says Jacqui Richards, head of brand at Pep.

Each towel includes a tag containing crucial information on conducting self-exams, along with a QR code that links to an educational microsite featuring further resources.

The towel serves as a gentle reminder that early detection of breast cancer can significantly improve survival rates.

Breast self-examinations can freely and easily be performed from the comfort of your own home and incorporated into your daily routine, like that moment when you get out of the shower and your top is already off.





“At Cansa, we believe no woman should feel alone when it comes to her breast health,” says Lorraine Govender, Cansa national manager: health programmes.

“This partnership with Pep allows us to reach into homes across South Africa with a gentle, everyday prompt, a pink towel to remind women to check themselves monthly.

“Small habits often make the biggest difference. Together, we are not just raising awareness, we’re building a culture of ongoing care and early action.”

For more information and to empower yourself with knowledge, as early detection can save lives, visit the Pep website for Cansa-approved steps.