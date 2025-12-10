Galaxy Tab A11 | A smarter, sharper everyday companion for work, play and everything in between

Whether you’re catching up with loved ones over video calls, managing your day-to-day tasks, or diving into your favourite entertainment, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is here to turn your to-dos into ta-das.

Designed with practicality and premium appeal in mind, the Galaxy Tab A11 takes what people love about tablets - versatility, simplicity, and mobility - and gives it an everyday upgrade. With One UI 8.01, navigating your digital world feels intuitive and connected across devices.

Available in two stylish colours, Gray and Silver, this device blends seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether it’s tucked into your work bag, perched on a kitchen counter, or on a bedside table ready for the next binge-worthy show. Life gets busy and at times, you may forget where you placed your tablet. No worries - Just use Find2 to locate it in seconds.

Powerful performance: Clearer conversations, seamless everyday use

One regular to-do is connecting with people. And for anyone who’s ever squinted through an unclear video call or struggled with lag during a family catch-up - those days are over. The Galaxy Tab A11’s 2.5x Enhanced Front Camera makes online chats crisp and natural, so whether you’re checking in with family across provinces or joining a virtual meeting, you’ll have just the device for it3.

And with upgraded4 processing power and responsive multitasking, jumping between apps, notes, and entertainment is effortless. Think of it as your all-day digital assistant that doesn’t skip a beat.

Upgraded specifications: More room for what you love

If your tablet’s ever run out of space just as you were about to download a new series or save holiday photos, you’ll appreciate this upgrade. The Galaxy Tab A11 offers optional larger memory and expandable storage of up to 2TB with microSD, giving you more freedom to store more memories, movies, and music without compromise.

Whether you’re curating travel photos, a student keeping lecture notes handy, or a grandparent exploring digital hobbies, there’s space for it all.

The Galaxy experience: Premium design meets everyday comfort

Samsung has infused the Galaxy Tab A11 with a touch of S Series premium design, rendering it sleek, stylish, and instantly recognisable. From the clean camera deco and refined side buttons to the consistent Galaxy ID layout, it’s familiar yet fresh.

The experience doesn’t end with visuals – the portrait dual speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver rich, balanced sound whether you’re streaming your favourite podcast or watching the evening news. Plus, the 3.5mm audio jack means you can still plug in your trusty wired headphones without fuss.

Samsung Notes: More ways to think, create and organise

Life’s best ideas don’t wait, and neither should you. With the Samsung Notes5 experience, jot down grocery lists, sketch garden layouts, or write that next big idea the moment inspiration strikes. Notes sync effortlessly across your Galaxy devices, so your ideas travel with you, from tablet to phone and back again6.

The tablet that fits real life

From the busy professional seeking clarity in every call, to the retiree discovering new passions online, or the parent managing family schedules and recipes, the Galaxy Tab A11 is designed for life’s many chapters.

Lightweight7, powerful, and built for connection, it’s more than just a tablet - it’s a bridge to what matters most, every day.

