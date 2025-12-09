South Africa
Entrepreneurship Funding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

SME South AfricaOur Salad MixNorthlink CollegeStartup.AfricaCyril Ramaphosa FoundationThe Noise FactoryThe Innovator TrustJNPRBusiness Partners LimitedOld Mutual SMEgoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA fintech startup Ezeebit bags R36.6m funding

    Ezeebit, the FSCA-regulated stablecoin and cryptocurrency payment infrastructure startup, has secured a $2.5m (about R36.6m) seed round to accelerate product development and merchant adoption in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria and expand partnerships with banks, PSPs, and telcos.
    9 Dec 2025
    9 Dec 2025
    Ezeebit team, from left - Jonathan Katz, David Katz, Daniel Katz | image supplied
    Ezeebit team, from left - Jonathan Katz, David Katz, Daniel Katz | image supplied

    Founded in 2023, Ezeebit enables merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments with instant stablecoin settlement and next business day fiat payouts.

    The company has processed more than 30,000 transactions across millions of dollars in GMV. Local and international clients include iStore, Le Creuset, Scoin, Tintswalo Lodges, Amiri and Diesel.

    The round was led by Raba Partnership, an investor in Flutterwave, Stitch, Fuse, and BVNK. Founder Collective also joined, alongside strategic angels Terry Angelos, Anton Katz, Nadir Khamissa, David De Picciotto, and Chris Harmse.

    Bridging crypto and traditional payments

    Daniel Katz, CEO and co-founder of Ezeebit, said African merchants remain tied to slow and expensive payment rails while consumers increasingly use crypto for remittances and savings.

    He said the investment would support Ezeebit’s stablecoin settlement layer, which connects decentralised and traditional finance in a compliant manner.

    Merchant demand, lower fees and faster settlement

    Merchants face costs of around 2 to 3% for card payments, multi-day settlement, and limited cross-border options. Ezeebit offers fees of 1 percent or less and instant stablecoin settlement with next business day fiat payouts.

    The company reports rising demand driven by inflationary pressure in some markets, low credit card penetration, and widespread adoption of mobile money and QR payments.

    Compliance first infrastructure

    Ezeebit is an FSCA-regulated Financial Services Provider and Crypto Asset Service Provider. Its platform includes AML and KYC tooling and Travel Rule readiness. Merchants can accept Bitcoin, USDT, USDC, and ETH through Android ePOS devices, e-commerce plugins, and APIs.

    The startup is wallet agnostic, allowing payments from custodial, DeFi or foreign wallets.

    Investor confidence

    Investors backing the round highlighted Africa’s high remittance costs and the need for compliant crypto infrastructure to reduce friction for both consumers and merchants.

    Read more: startups, Digital Payments, cryptocurrency, stablecoins
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz