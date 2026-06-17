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    Startups get 2 years of free banking in Nedbank push

    Nedbank has extended the zero monthly maintenance fee on its Startup Bundle account from six months to two years as it looks to attract more early-stage businesses into formal banking.
    17 Jun 2026
    17 Jun 2026
    Lindokuhle Tau | image supplied
    Lindokuhle Tau | image supplied

    The offer applies to sole proprietors and registered businesses with annual turnover below R1m.

    According to the bank, the change is aimed at reducing operating costs during the early stages of running a business, when cash flow and customer acquisition remain key challenges.

    Extended fee waiver for startups

    Under the updated offering, qualifying businesses will receive zero monthly maintenance fees for two years, up from the previous six-month period.

    The Startup Bundle also includes 20 free digital transactions per month, free cash withdrawals and deposits up to specified limits, a free business debit card for the first year, in-app notifications, and access to online and mobile business banking.

    Businesses also receive relationship banking support.

    “Early-stage entrepreneurs are refining their offering while juggling multiple roles and navigating uncertainty,” says Lindokuhle Tau, Head of Small Business Proposition at Nedbank.

    Focus on early-stage business support

    Nedbank said the extension follows feedback and engagement with entrepreneurs and reflects increasing pressure on startups to manage operating costs while establishing sustainable businesses.

    The bank said formal business banking can help entrepreneurs separate personal and business finances, build transaction histories and access additional financial services over time.

    Alongside the Startup Bundle, Nedbank also offers SimplyBiz, a business support platform available to both Nedbank and non-Nedbank entrepreneurs. The platform includes business guidance, coaching and learning resources.

    The revised Startup Bundle offer takes effect as part of Nedbank’s broader small business banking proposition.

    Read more: banking, startups, Nedbank
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