Nedbank half-year profit flat

South Africa's Nedbank group said on Tuesday, 4 August 2026 its half-year headline earnings were largely flat, outperforming the lender's expectations at the start of the year, as income growth offset a higher impairment charge.

Source: Reuters.

For the six-months ended on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, the bank's headline earnings grew to R8.4bn ($509m) from R8.3bn a year earlier.

The group declared an interim dividend of R10.52 per share.

($1 = R16.5022)