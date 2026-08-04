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    Nedbank half-year profit flat

    South Africa's Nedbank group said on Tuesday, 4 August 2026 its half-year headline earnings were largely flat, outperforming the lender's expectations at the start of the year, as income growth offset a higher impairment charge.
    By Nqobile Dludla
    4 Aug 2026
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    For the six-months ended on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, the bank's headline earnings grew to R8.4bn ($509m) from R8.3bn a year earlier.

    The group declared an interim dividend of R10.52 per share.

    ($1 = R16.5022)

    Read more: Nedbank, Nqobile Dludla
    Share this article

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
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