Why attention is replacing reach in media planning

By mid-1833, New York City's leading newspaper sold just 2,600 copies a day to a city of nearly 300,000 people. A young printer named Benjamin Day launched the New York Sun at a penny a copy, which was less than it cost him to produce.

Sphiwe Mawhayi is the head of sales at Futuretech South Africa. Source: Supplied.

The arithmetic only worked because Day had understood something his competitors had not. His readers were not his customers. As Tim Wu records in The Attention Merchants, they "were in fact his product."

Day was reselling attention in bulk to advertisers who had no way of knowing which readers had noticed their notices. So the trade settled on the one number anyone could count, which was how many copies left the building. Circulation became the currency of advertising because it was countable, not because it was accurate.

Nearly two hundred years later we are still trading that proxy. We have renamed it Reach.

The problem was never that reach is useless. The problem is that we treat a measure of opportunity as a measure of impact, and the infrastructure now exists to prove the two are not the same.

What a viewable impression certifies

A display ad qualifies as viewable when half its pixels sit on screen for one second. Video qualifies at two seconds. That is the standard a brand pays against, and the standard most media plans are built around. It certifies that the ad had the technical opportunity to be seen. It certifies nothing about whether anyone registered it.

On mobile that distance widens. Audiences move with intent and speed, treating the device as a storefront rather than a screen they sit in front of. An ad that loads into a feed and disappears under a thumb has been delivered in full. The impression counted. The message did not land. Neither party is lying. They are measuring different things and calling them the same thing.

The infrastructure moved this year

What is new is that the tooling now sits inside the platforms where most programmatic budgets flow, at the moment of purchase rather than in the report that follows it.

On 10 June 2026, Adelaide made its attention metric, AU, available as a targeting signal inside Amazon DSP. Buyers can sort inventory into high, average and low attention tiers and exclude the low tier before a bid is placed. A second product strips out sites made for advertising along with the bottom ten percent of scored placements in one action.

In mid-July, Google followed, making Adelaide's Attention Units available inside Display and Video 360 Custom Bidding. The Trade Desk is moving along the same line with quality signals from Sincera now sitting in Inventory Controls, and Index Exchange embedded attention signals into its exchange in February.

Attention has stopped being a research exercise conducted after the money is gone. It is becoming a condition of purchase.

Targeting Removes Supply. Bidding Reprices It.

The two implementations are not the same mechanism, and the difference matters more than most planning conversations allow for. Amazon's version is exclusion. The buyer defines an eligible pool before the auction and everything outside it is never bid on. Google's version is valuation.

All inventory stays addressable, but the price the advertiser will pay moves with the attention score.

That forces a real commercial question. Is inventory with low attention waste, or is it a pricing problem? Exclusion says the impression has no value at any price. Repricing says it has value at the right discount. Both positions are defensible. What is not defensible is holding neither and letting the platform decide by default.

Why planning has not caught up

The reason most plans still optimise for exposure is structural rather than ignorance. Reach and frequency model cleanly, report cleanly and defend cleanly in a procurement conversation. Attention requires a different brief and a different set of questions at the planning stage.

There is also comfort in the ambiguity of a reach target. A plan that delivers seventy percent reach has technically succeeded, whether or not a single person reached registered the message. Attention scoring removes some of that shelter, and not everyone in the buying chain wants it removed.

The commercial logic is uncomplicated. The Association of National Advertisers has estimated that sites made for advertising absorb roughly fifteen percent of programmatic spend. That is not neutral delivery. The budget was consumed and the message had no reasonable probability of registering.

Where the honest caveats sit

Anyone advocating this should be clear about what the category has not resolved. In November 2025, the MRC and the IAB finalised attention measurement guidelines while cautioning explicitly against treating attention as a direct measure of outcomes. That caution is correct. Attention is a probability of registration, not evidence of a business result. Vendors also calculate it differently, so a score of sixty in one system does not equate to sixty in another, and most of the outcome evidence in circulation comes from businesses with a commercial interest in the category.

The direction of travel is credible. The magnitude of the claims deserves scrutiny.

What should change in the brief

Attention belongs alongside reach and frequency as a planning input, not as an audit performed after the fact. Briefs should specify an attention floor, not only a reach target. Procurement should ask what the minimum quality threshold is, not only what CPM was negotiated. Third party segments carry a fee on top of media, so that fee should be reported separately, otherwise an improvement in attention adjusted reach reads as a CPM regression.

Format decisions should be treated as media decisions. A format that sits inside a user flow on mobile produces a different outcome to one that interrupts it. That is a planning consideration, not something to hand over once the buy is done.

The close

Reach has never been the problem. Benjamin Day chose circulation because it was the only thing he could count, and the industry has spent two centuries refining that proxy rather than replacing it. That was a reasonable compromise for as long as the alternative did not exist.

It now exists, inside the platforms, before the bid. The gap between what planners measure and what the buying systems already support is where the budget is quietly being lost.

I would be interested to know how your team is treating this. Is attention a planning input on your current plans, a check you run after the campaign closes, or a conversation you have not opened yet?