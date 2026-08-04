WomensMonth: Is the Ariana Grande discourse a concern or public scrutiny?

Coming off her recent high from her portrayal of Glinda in the cinematic adaptation of Wicked (which earned her an Oscar nomination in 2025), Ariana Grande recently released a new album titled Petal and is on a world tour. However, all anyone is talking about is her appearance.

After she unveiled the music video for the second single off her eighth studio album, the discourse on her weight is running rampant in traditional media outlets and social media.

The music video for the single “Petal” is a criticism of this current wave of scrutiny that women, especially, face.

In the video, she plays a woman going on several auditions.

After taking the notes given to her — “not good enough”; “desperate”; “should get some work done”; “too much work done” — and applying them, the critics keep dishing them out.

Fed up with the last audition, she listens to the criticism and picks up a chainsaw and murders harsh critics.

Covered in blood, she heads back to the audition room to the applause of several others just like her.

Concern or scrutiny

The video has sparked a fierce debate online.

And everyone has something to say. That’s not always a good thing. Especially when it comes to speculation about eating disorders.

Rachel Morrison, clinical psychologist and senior lecturer at Auckland University of Technology’s Business School, recently wrote about the difference between concern and scrutiny on eating disorders in The Conversation.

“When we publicly analyse someone’s body, we’re making assumptions about their health based on appearance alone,” she says.

“Yet you cannot tell if someone has an eating disorder simply by looking at someone.”

In response to the barrage of commentary, Grande announced that she would be stepping away from the public eye after her tour.

According to reports by the BBC, a representative for the singer told People magazine that she “will be taking a step back from visibility” when the tour ends, after her appearances led to “endless, ongoing public scrutiny”.

She’s also dropped out of a stage production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Sunday in the Park with George.

No need to speculate

While Grande hasn’t said this relates to her weight or to an eating disorder, Morrison cautions that it would be inappropriate to speculate about her health.

“Many people defend comments about a celebrity’s appearance by saying they’re simply expressing concern,” says Morrison.

“But concern doesn’t require thousands of strangers discussing someone’s body online.

“Public speculation can become deeply personal, intrusive and impossible to escape.

“It can also have unintended consequences for everyone else watching.”

In fact, that “concern” might have the opposite effect.

The stigma of it all

Morrison highlights the dangers of stigma, which research has shown can deter someone suffering from an eating disorder from getting help.

She says that many people delay treatment because of shame, fear of judgement and misconceptions about what an eating disorder looks like.

Furthermore, Morrison says, “weight stigma itself contributes to body dissatisfaction, disordered eating and poorer mental health.”

This, in turn, can inadvertently reinforce the very thing concern may want to prevent.

Framing the conversation

She says that when bringing up — in a private, respectful manner — someone’s possible struggles with an eating disorder, it’s all about framing.

Advising those concerned to ask themselves: “Am I commenting on this person’s body, or am I checking in on the person?”

Morrison advises further: “Rather than saying: ‘You’ve become so thin’, try saying: ‘I’ve noticed you don’t seem like yourself lately. How are you going?’ or ‘I’m worried about you because you don’t seem yourself. Is there anything you’d like to talk about?’”

She adds that the goal isn’t to diagnose someone: it’s to let them know they matter.

Getting help

The clinical psychologist says they should be encouraged to speak with their GP or another health professional experienced in eating disorders.

The scrutiny of a woman’s appearance isn’t limited to the rich and famous. It happens in the office, at school.

This current discourse may overwhelm those already suffering or recovering from an eating disorder.

Morrisson says that “It’s OK to step away. Limit your exposure to social media discussions and comment sections. Curate your online environment.”

Positing that you should “spend time with people who value you for who you are rather than how you look.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder or body image, Netcare’s self-assessment can help you understand and reflect on your experience and get you the help you need.

You can find it here.