WomensMonth | Lebo Moeng on resilience, culture, and building a North West tourism business

When Lebo Moeng received a retrenchment notice after nearly two decades in banking, she used the transition to start her own venture. Today, as founder and director of Letsatsing Lodge, she has built a North West hospitality business rooted in Setswana culture, community growth, and practical resilience.

Source: Supplied | Lebo Moeng, Founder and director, Letsatsing Lodge

For many, a section 189 notice marks an uncertain period. For Moeng, it provided the push needed to trade corporate banking for hospitality. Leveraging her retrenchment payout to launch Letsatsing Lodge in the North West, she turned a long-held family dream into an establishment focused on making travellers feel genuinely at home.

Beyond standard accommodation, the lodge weaves authentic local dining into the guest experience, from motogo wa mabele (fermented sorghum porridge) to traditional weekly braais. In doing so, Moeng has created a resilient business grounded in heritage, community impact, and sharp operational flexibility.

For Women's Month, Bizcommunity caught up with Moeng to discuss taking the leap into entrepreneurship, managing commercial realities, and why women in rural communities need real structural support to succeed in tourism.

Your journey from the corporate world to founding Letsatsing Lodge is a significant career transition. What inspired you to take that leap, and what has the experience taught you about yourself as a leader?

Leaving the corporate environment was one of the scariest decisions of my life. While I appreciated the stability and experience the corporate world provided, my husband and I always had a dream of creating an establishment that reflected our own vision and values, and registered Letsatsing Lodge Company in 2005.

Coincidentally, I happened to travel a lot during my corporate years, and most of the time, I would struggle to find accommodation that spoke to me personally and reminded me of my home while I was away from home. I saw an opportunity to bring that dream to fruition and contribute to the tourism industry while showcasing the beauty and hospitality of our community.

The journey has taught me that leadership is about resilience, adaptability and serving others. Every challenge has strengthened my confidence and reminded me that to be a great leader, I need to be resilient.

Running a tourism business requires balancing commercial realities with creating memorable guest experiences. How have you navigated that responsibility, particularly as a woman building a business in the hospitality sector?

Running a tourism business as a woman has taught me that profitability and exceptional guest experiences are two different priorities that go hand in hand.

If we offer an exceptional guest experience, which has always been at the heart of our business, then we know that happy guests who leave with a memorable experience are more likely to return and recommend our establishment to others.

Financial sustainability is essential, but people always remember how one made them feel. Those lasting memories we create for every guest who chooses to stay at Letsatsing Lodge are what drive our commercial realities.

Source: Supplied | Letsatsing Lodge

South African travellers are increasingly looking for authentic, locally rooted experiences. How is Letsatsing Lodge evolving to meet those changing expectations while staying true to its identity?

Today’s travellers want more than just accommodation, they want meaningful experiences, and at Letsatsing Lodge, we embrace our local culture with genuine Setswana meals like motogo wa mabele – our famous traditional Setswana soft porridge made from fermented sorghum. Our weekly meal plans include a variety of African cuisine like ox tripe, chicken livers, samp, dumplings, and our popular South African braai that is mostly offered on Thursdays.

Tourism has the potential to create meaningful opportunities for women, particularly in rural and community-based businesses. Where do you think the industry still has work to do?

There has been encouraging progress, but there is still enormous work to be done. More women need access to funding, education in legislation and compliance that govern businesses, business development programmes and mentorship opportunities, particularly in the rural communities.

There has also been a slight improvement in leadership positions around the Tourism sector; however, more work still needs to be done here. When women succeed, they often create opportunities for others, strengthening families and entire communities.

Women entrepreneurs often speak about the importance of strong support networks. Who has influenced your own journey, and why have those relationships been important to your success?

My journey has been shaped by many people, starting from my family, my colleagues in the Rustenburg area, specifically the Rata association (Rustenburg Adventures, Transport & Accommodation) and NW Women in Tourism.

The continued support, guidance and encouragement from Sigma International, Quadrel Travel Management T/A CWT and Rennies Travel continue to help me navigate difficult decisions and remain focused during challenging times. Entrepreneurship can be lonely, so having people who offer honest advice and unwavering support makes a tremendous difference.

Every entrepreneur has moments that reaffirm why they started. Is there a guest experience, business milestone, or personal achievement that has been especially meaningful to you?

One of the most rewarding moments is hearing our guests tell us they felt at home during their stay and that they cannot wait to be back.

Those conversations remind me why we started this journey and give us fulfilment knowing that we have created memorable experiences. Another one is the contribution to local employment, which gives me the greatest sense of purpose.

Looking back at your own career, what advice would you offer women who are considering leaving the security of a corporate role to pursue entrepreneurship?

It takes a leap of faith to leave a stable employment with a salary and all those fancy packages. So, they must believe in their vision, but prepare thoroughly and, most importantly, do research before leaving that job. Entrepreneurship requires courage, patience and discipline.

They will also need to build a strong support network and understand that success rarely happens overnight. There will be setbacks, but every challenge is an opportunity to learn and grow. Most importantly, don’t let fear stop you from pursuing your dreams.

What does Women’s Month mean to you personally, and what would you like young women entering tourism to believe is possible for themselves?

Women’s Month is a time to celebrate the resilience, achievements and contributions of women while recognising that there is still work to be done to achieve true equality. I want young women to know that they belong in every space they aspire to occupy.

Whether they dream of owning a guesthouse, leading a tourism business or shaping the future of the industry, those dreams are possible with determination, hard work and self-belief. Never underestimate the impact that one courageous decision can have on your future.