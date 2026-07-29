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    Africa's impact investing leaders are heading to Cape Town this September

    As impact investing continues to gain momentum across the continent, professionals looking to drive meaningful social and environmental change have a unique opportunity to sharpen their skills and expand their networks at the Impact Investing in Africa Executive Education course, taking place in Cape Town from 7–11 September 2026.
    Issued by UCT Graduate School of Business
    29 Jul 2026
    Africa's impact investing leaders are heading to Cape Town this September

    Hosted by the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the UCT Graduate School of Business - Africa's number one business school - the immersive five-day programme brings together investors, fund managers, entrepreneurs, development finance professionals and ecosystem builders from across the continent and the world.

    Established in 2016, the course has become one of Africa's leading executive education programmes in impact investing. Over 11 successful iterations, it has built a thriving network of more than 350 alumni representing over 37 countries, creating a powerful community of practitioners committed to mobilising capital for positive impact.

    Participants will gain practical tools, insights and frameworks from leading experts while engaging with peers tackling some of Africa's most pressing development challenges through innovative finance. Beyond the classroom, the programme offers an unparalleled opportunity to build lasting relationships within one of the continent's fastest-growing investment ecosystems.

    Africa's impact investing leaders are heading to Cape Town this September

    Whether you're looking to deepen your understanding of impact investing, strengthen your organisation's investment strategy or connect with influential changemakers, the Impact Investing in Africa course offers a platform to learn, collaborate and lead.

    Applications close on 11 August, with places filling quickly.
    Join Africa's growing community of impact investing leaders in Cape Town from 7–11 September and help shape the future of finance for impact.

    Read more and apply here.
    Watch video here.

    Read more: UCT Graduate School of Business, Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship
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