MultiChoice launches #SheCanBe: Celebrating Her Being. Defining Her Potential. Writing Her Future.

MultiChoice has launched its She Can Be campaign that moves beyond the passive celebration of women to a declarative, powerful assertion of their agency.

Limu co-founders Sifiso Danisa, CEO, and Sphumelelo Sibeko, chief marketing officer, with Claire Mawisa (Image supplied)

This is a movement that invites every woman – “from our engineers and creators to our athletes and leaders, to define her own success, on her own terms”.

MultiChoice says, “ Our business is built on the power of storytelling. We spend every day curating the narratives that define our culture, inspire our viewers, and move our industry forward.

“This Women's Month, we are turning that lens inward and toward our broader ecosystem to tell the most important story of all: the limitless potential of the women who make us who we are.

”The campaign is rooted in recognising, supporting and platforming women across MultiChoice and its wider ecosystem by recognising women in the fullness of who they are, what they are building and the futures they are helping shape."

Beyond women’s Month

The open-ended She Can Be message speaks to the limitless potential of women in the local and international business space, with MultiChoice continuing to platform women across leadership; wellness and workplace culture; broadcasting industry stewardship; anti-piracy and content protection; innovation & entrepreneurship and the broader creative economy – all in advance of and beyond Women’s Month.

MultiChoice Innovation Fund (MIF) beneficiary Fazila Bismilla, director at FazMedia (Image supplied)

Fireside conversations

She Can Be launches through fireside conversations-style vodcast, The Multi-Perspective Series.

Over five weekly episodes, Claire Mawisa will engage in conversations with high-profile women across broadcast & content regulation, HR, engineering, technology and media.

Through the wisdom gleaned from each speaker’s years of experience in leadership, they will tackle the ways in which they embody She Can Be, how fellow women may be inspired to do the same and how industries can foster environments where women are fully actualised.

The series includes contributions from internal MultiChoice leaders Lara Kantor, general manager: regulatory and Kezia Malinga, head of HR and representatives from three MultiChoice Innovation Fund (MIF) beneficiaries: Takalani Leago, founder and CEO of Luvhone Engineering and Consulting Partners, Limu co-founders Sifiso Danisa (CEO) and Sphumelelo Sibeko, chief marketing officer, and Fazila Bismilla, director at FazMedia.

MultiChoice Innovation Fund (MIF) beneficiary Takalani Leago, founder and CEO of Luvhone Engineering (image supplied)

Move beyond celebration

“She Can Be not only allows us to showcase the tangible outcomes of the opportunities MultiChoice continues to provide to women, but platforms the potential of the heights women can reach.

“When we spotlight a female filmmaker, a tech pioneer, or a sporting icon under the campaign banner, we are not just celebrating a person; we are showcasing the result of a culture that fosters growth and provides the tools for greatness,” explains Itumeleng Thulare, head of corporate affairs at MultiChoice.

“Women’s Month needs to move beyond celebration into the delivery of perpetual, equal visibility, access, support and opportunity. As a storytelling giant, we have the unique opportunity and authority to continuously empower women in the media and tech landscape”.

The Multi-Perspective Series

The #SheCanBe edition will offer five episodes that will drop weekly over five weeks, with the first episode on Wednesday 5 August 2026.

Follow MultiChoice on YouTube to watch each episode:

Thursday, 6 August 2026: She Can Be… a Guardian | Safeguarding the Story (Lara Kantor)



Wednesday, 12 August 2026: She Can Be… Whole | Wellness in Corporate (Kezia Malinga)



Wednesday, 19 August 2026: She Can Be… Limitless | Engineering New Frontiers (Takalani Leago)



Wednesday 26 August 2026: She Can Be… Seen | Creating Visibility Where It Matters (Fazila Bismilla)



Wednesday, 2 September 2026: She Can Be… Connected | Building Access Through Technology (Sifiso Danisa & Sphumelelo Sibeko)

Standard Bank Top Women Conference

To affirm this commitment and in continuation of the campaign, MultiChoice will also be lending its weight to September’s annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference as a sponsor, leading ‘She Can Be’ into a broader platform spotlighting women entrepreneurs and innovators.