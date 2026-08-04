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    Anglo American’s Wanblad to remain the big boss following Teck merger

    Anglo American and Teck Resources will have a leadership team in effect once the merger between the companies is complete (expected around September 2026 and March 2027).
    4 Aug 2026
    Duncan Wanblad will retain his role as CEO when the merger between Anglo American and Teck is completed. Image credit:
    Duncan Wanblad will retain his role as CEO when the merger between Anglo American and Teck is completed. Image credit: Anglo American

    According to a statement, the future executive leadership team combines deep operational and financial expertise and global market insight with a strong track record of safety leadership, values-based decision-making and project delivery.

    Role call

    Duncan Wanblad will retain his role as chief executive officer, while Teck Resources CEO Jonathan Price will step in as deputy CEO and chief strategy officer.

    The company will confirm the full composition of the board of directors of Anglo Teck before completion of the merger.

    Nolitha Fakude will also continue in her current role as board chair, serving as chair of Anglo Teck’s management board in South Africa, reporting to Wanblad.

    As previously announced, Sheila Murray, currently chair of Teck, will chair the board of Anglo Teck, with Wanblad, Price and John Heasley serving as executive directors.

    Richard Price, currently chief legal and corporate affairs officer of Anglo American, will also join the board of Anglo Teck as a non-executive director.

    Tom McCulley, chief technical officer of Anglo American, will serve as a special adviser to the CEO working on several ongoing technical and other programmes, before his planned retirement in 2027.

    Al Cook, CEO of De Beers, will also continue to report to the CEO while the sale of De Beers is completed.

    Jeff Hanman, chief strategy officer of Teck, will serve as chief integration officer, and Nic Hooper will continue as chief corporate development officer, both reporting to Price.

    Nompumelelo Mpumi Zikalala will also continue as CEO of Kumba Iron Ore.

    The rest of the team sees:

    • John Heasley as CFO
    • Ruben Fernandes as COO
    • Ian Anderson as chief people officer
    • Lyndon Arnall as chief legal and sustainability officer
    • Alison Atkinson as chief technical officer and CEO of crop nutrients
    • Karla Mills – chief projects officer
    • Matt Walker – CEO, marketing

    Anglo Teck will have its global headquarters in Vancouver, Canada, where the CEO, deputy CEO, CFO and a significant majority of the senior management team will be based, supported by corporate offices in London and Johannesburg to serve its global operational footprint.

    Read more: Anglo American, De Beers, Kumba Iron Ore, mining companies, Nolitha Fakude, Duncan Wanblad, Al Cook, teck resources, Anglo Teck
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