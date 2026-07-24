Envusa Energy to power Kumba’s Sishen mine with 63MW of solar energy

A new energy offtake agreement (EOA) between Envusa Energy and Kumba Iron Ore will supply the Sishen mine, near the town of Kathu in the Northern Cape, with 63MW of renewable electricity.

The first electrons are expected to flow in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Energy‑generating infrastructure

The project is the first embedded renewable energy project to reach this stage under the Envusa Energy programme.

This project follows the successful delivery of Envusa’s Koruson 2 cluster, spanning the Eastern and Northern Cape provinces, which comprises three utility‑scale projects: MooiPlaats Solar PV (240MW), Umsobomvu Wind (140MW), and Hartebeesthoek Wind (140MW).

The project entails the development of a solar PV facility located atop the already constructed G80 Waste Rock Dump within the Sishen mine boundary.

It repurposes this previously disturbed mining land, rehabilitating the site into productive, energy‑generating infrastructure.

The solar PV facility has been sized to deliver the highest net present value (NPV) of cost savings. It is designed with an installed capacity of 72.5 megawatt-peak direct current (MWp DC), supplying 63MW alternating current (AC).

Anglo climate targets

This will increase Kumba’s total renewable energy penetration to ~45%, including the 11 MW of wheeled renewable energy supplied to Kolomela through Envusa’s Koruson 2 cluster.

The project is also designed to create meaningful local impact — prioritising employment from host communities, building skills through accredited training, and expanding access for local businesses.

A defining element of Kumba’s energy transition will be the integration of long‑term community benefit through the Sishen Iron Ore Company Community Development Trust (SIOC CDT).

The trust will also participate directly in renewable energy assets, including a 10% interest in the Sishen Solar PV project.

According to the mining company, this will ensure its host communities will share in dividend flows from long‑life mining and energy assets, with value reinvested into job creation, education, healthcare, infrastructure, skills development and sustainable livelihoods.

Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala said: “The Sishen solar PV project is designed to deliver reliable, cost-competitive renewable energy and, together with Kolomela, which has been receiving 11MW in wheeled renewable energy since March 2026, strengthens the pathway to a lower-carbon future.

“The project advances our ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 28% by 2030 and supports Anglo American’s 2030 climate target.”