South Africa
ESG Food, Water & Energy Security
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaEast Coast RadioFibre CircleNext GenerationAdopt-a-SchoolRainbow ChickenDY/DXBroad MediaUnilever South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Anglo American-EDF joint venture lights up SA's electricity grid

    Envusa Energy, a joint venture between Anglo American and EDF Power Solutions, has officially commenced commercial operations in its Mooi Plaats Solar PV Project.
    18 Mar 2026
    18 Mar 2026
    Located in the Northern Cape, the Mooi Plaats project delivers 240MW of renewable energy into the national electricity grid. Image supplied.
    Located in the Northern Cape, the Mooi Plaats project delivers 240MW of renewable energy into the national electricity grid. Image supplied.

    Located in the Northern Cape, the Mooi Plaats project delivers 240MW of renewable energy into the national electricity grid, supporting Valterra Platinum, De Beers and Kumba Iron Ore operations in South Africa and contributing to the broader transformation of the country’s energy landscape.

    Building momentum

    Nolitha Fakude, chair of Envusa Energy’s board of directors and chair of Anglo American in South Africa, says, “Mooi Plaats marks yet another important step in the evolution of Envusa Energy and our long-term decarbonisation journey of Envusa’s clients.

    “This project is the first of the three projects to reach commercial operations, with the two 140MW projects to follow this year.

    “Mooi Plaats is not only a source of low-carbon power — it is an enabler of new socio-economic opportunities and stronger national energy security.”

    Mooi Plaats supports reliable energy delivery and meaningful tariff savings through long-term offtake agreements with Kumba Iron Ore, Valterra Platinum and De Beers.

    Mooi Plaats is the first project in the Envusa Portfolio, which will aggregate the energy from the Koruson 2 cluster and allocate the energy according to the demand of its clients’ operations, utilising the portfolio wheeling concept, which has been developed and implemented in collaboration with Eskom.

    Tristan de Drouas, CEO at EDF Power Solutions in South Africa, notes, “The commercial operation of Mooi Plaats demonstrates the momentum which is building within our partnership with Anglo American.

    “Through Envusa Energy, we are deploying world-class renewable energy projects and aggregation capability that contributes directly to South Africa’s energy transition.”

    Investing in the community

    Envusa Energy is also investing R20m into local socio-economic development projects for the Inxuba Yethemba Middleburg community.

    The community participates in project ownership through the Winds of Change Community Trust. “Envusa Energy is proud to partner with Pele Green in this project,” Fakude says.

    Gqi Raoleka, CEO of Pele Green Energy, adds, “This is our first investment alongside Envusa, a particularly significant partnership given our shared commitment to South Africa and to developing communities alongside our respective mining and power assets.

    “Beyond delivering 240MW of clean energy, this project demonstrates how the energy transition can strengthen energy security, support decarbonisation and create meaningful socio-economic impact for host communities.”

    Read more: energy, electricity, solar energy, Anglo American, Eskom, renewable energy, De Beers, Kumba Iron Ore, energy generation, energy security, electricity generation, clean energy, Nolitha Fakude, decarbonisation, Gqi Raoleka, energy transition, energy wheeling, wheeling, Tristan De Drouas, Valterra Platinum, South African energy
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz