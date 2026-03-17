Dr Pepe Marais launches One Word: The Power of Simplicity in a Complex Business World

Dr Pepe Marais, co-founder, Group chief creative officer, and chief purpose and vision officer at Joe Public, Africa’s leading independent communications agency, unveiled his highly anticipated third book, One Word: The Power of Simplicity in a Complex Business World, at Exclusive Books Rosebank on 12 March 2026.

The event, held before a full house, featured an inspiring conversation between Pepe Marais and Mteto Nyati, chairperson of Eskom. Together, the two leaders explored the concept of purpose, simplicity, and the essence of 'being' in leadership. “Just as a person is a human being, a business is a 'business being',” reflected Marais, as the discussion invited attendees to explore purpose as a unifying driver of transformation, both individually and organisationally.

Rooted in his six-year doctoral research in business management, One Word distils insights from interviews with 15 captains of industry. It presents a framework for embedding purpose into organisational culture, demonstrating how simplicity can unlock clarity, innovation and sustainable growth. “Sometimes, one word is all it takes to transform leadership and unlock clarity in a noisy world,” noted Nyati.

The Johannesburg launch was followed by a profound discussion on conscious leadership, resilience and the role of adversity in shaping purpose. Audience members shared moving personal reflections inspired by Marais’s work at his purpose retreat in the Vaal, where leaders confront their own journeys of growth and healing.

Marais’s journey towards purpose began in 2007 when he and his partners rebuilt Joe Public from near bankruptcy, on the foundation of a clearly defined purpose. Today, that foundation continues to drive the agency’s evolution into an internationally celebrated creative powerhouse and a trusted partner in producing purpose-driven brand growth for their clients.

The Cape Town leg of the One Word launch will take place at Exclusive Books, Cavendish Square, on Thursday, 19 March 2026, at 6pm, where Marais will be in conversation with broadcaster and entrepreneur Kieno Kammies.

Reflecting on the book’s intention, Dr Marais said: “It is my deepest hope that One Word will add value to people not only on a personal level, but also in business – particularly to entrepreneurs and small-to-medium enterprises seeking to grow sustainably from within.”



