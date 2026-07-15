6 of the best: Joe Public leaders selected as 2026 Effies judges

No less than six of Joe Public’s finest have been selected as judges for the 2026 Effies Awards. Group ECD Brandon Govender, ECD Brendan Hoffman, integrated strategist Courtney Mocke, strategist Samuel Mokhele, BUD Cristina Valente and Joe Public Engage MD Mandlakazi Mpahlwa have been chosen for the expertise and standing in the industry, according to the Effies.

The Effie Awards South Africa are hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA). Effies are judged by some of the brightest and most experienced business leaders. According to Gillian Rightford, ACA executive director for Effies South Africa, the record number of entries makes selection as a judge a meaningful acknowledgement of each individual’s expertise and standing in the industry.

Judges are selected for their track record, experience and understanding of effectiveness, ensuring that entries are evaluated with both specialist insight and commercial rigour. This year’s jury are drawn from across the marketing and communications industry, including client-side marketers, agency leaders, strategists, creatives, media specialists, research and analytics experts, digital and technology specialists and public relations and communications professionals.

Refilwe Maluleke, executive head of marketing at Discovery Heath, and Ahmed Tilly, creative advisor and director at Number 10, A Creative Consultancy, are returning jury co-chairs. Round 1 judging will take place on Thursday, 16 July 2026, followed by Round 2 judging on Thursday, 13 August 2026. Grand Effie adjudication will take place on Thursday, 10 September 2026. The 2026 Effie Awards South Africa Gala will be held on Thursday, 22 October 2026, where this year’s winners will be announced.



