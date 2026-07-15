Where South Africans read the latest automotive news

When you advertise on TopAuto, you put your business in front of our influential audience – which comprises two million South Africans.

The South Africans who are serious about cars – in either a professional or personal capacity – read TopAuto.

This makes TopAuto the best place for car brands, dealerships, insurers, vehicle finance providers, tracking companies, fleet specialists, and other automotive businesses to advertise.

Click here to advertise on TopAuto.

When you advertise on TopAuto, you put your business in front of our influential audience – which comprises two million South Africans who are primed to engage with your products and services.

Whether you are promoting a new vehicle launch, sharing valuable thought leadership, or unpacking the latest developments in your business – TopAuto’s audience should be your target.

This is because automotive marketing works best when your message appears in the places car buyers already trust.

Many of South Africa’s top automotive brands already realise this, which is why TopAuto is the preferred advertising partner for companies like Honda, GWM, Bidvest McCarthy, Hippo, Haval, JLR, Auto&General, Supa Quick, Mahindra, Suzuki, and many more.

The smart way to reach car buyers

TopAuto gives you a huge advantage by positioning your marketing materials alongside the respected editorial content that South African motoring enthusiasts and professionals read every day.

Sponsored articles, for example, are excellent trust-building solutions, because they give you the platform to explain your offerings in detail, while still using the clear and informative style that TopAuto readers enjoy.

They are ideal for launching a new vehicle, promoting a dealership, explaining a product, or positioning your company as a leader in the automotive sector.

TopAuto also offers display advertising and review videos, each of which provides unique value to your business.

The diversity of advertising solutions we offer lets you pick and choose the best options for your brand – whether you want to build trust or improve sales.

Whatever configuration you choose for your marketing campaign, the TopAuto marketing team will manage everything on your behalf.

This includes writing your articles, publishing your content on our website, sharing it on TopAuto’s social media pages, and reporting back on the performance of your marketing campaign.

Put your automotive brand where South Africans are already looking.

Click here to advertise on TopAuto.



