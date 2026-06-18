How to reach car buyers in South Africa

TopAuto offers many different advertising products – and our marketing team will help you build the perfect marketing strategy.

It is easy to reach South African car buyers – advertise on TopAuto.

TopAuto is South Africa’s largest automotive news website, and is read by over 2 million unique monthly readers.

This audience comprises car owners, car buyers, automotive professionals, and motoring enthusiasts.

By promoting your products and services to this audience, you will reach a large and highly-targeted audience that makes important purchasing decisions.

TopAuto readers buy vehicles, insurance, services, and parts – making it important to include the website in your digital marketing strategy.

Advertising made easy

TopAuto offers many different advertising products – and our marketing team will help you build the perfect marketing strategy.

You can choose from advertising products like sponsored articles, display banners, and review videos.

Our team will manage the entire campaign on your behalf – from creating your marketing materials (if required), to publishing your content on our website and social media pages, to sharing the results of your marketing campaign once it is complete.

Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity – click here to advertise on TopAuto.



