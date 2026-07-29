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    Newsday is the fastest-growing news publication in South Africa

    Newsday is the fastest-growing news publication in South Africa, with 1.3 million active monthly readers and 3.5 million page views.
    Issued by Broad Media
    29 Jul 2026
    Newsday is the fastest-growing news publication in South Africa

    Newsday was relaunched in June 2026, and it quickly gained traction. It reached 1 million readers within the first month.

    Click here to read Newsday.

    This rapid growth continued, with new subscribers joining the publication daily.

    Newsday now has over 100,000 active subscribers, who all receive the daily Newsday email newsletter.

    Newsday’s engagement rate, time spent on the site, and the newsletter open rate are also well above industry standards, which illustrates its strong community and high-quality content.

    The reason for Newsday’s success is that it takes a strong centrist stance and uses data-driven reporting. This has proved popular among South African readers.

    Many top South African companies have also partnered with Newsday to run sponsored articles, including Samsung, Vox, Brenthurst, and Hatfield Motor Group.

    The graphic below provides an overview of Newsday’s performance and audience demographics in July 2026.

    Newsday is the fastest-growing news publication in South Africa


    Read more: Newsday, Broad Media
    Share this article
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
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