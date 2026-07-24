South Africa
Marketing & Media Online Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

IMC ConferenceThe Rooms NetworkBroad MediaBrave GroupTraffic BrandPrimedia BroadcastingTopco MediaMachine_BoundlessJacaranda FMCaxton MediaAfdaAlgoa FMClockworkHOT 102.7FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Why a leading South African bank has advertised on BusinessTech for a decade

    The South African banking sector is highly competitive, so local banks must make every effort to stand out.
    Issued by Broad Media
    24 Jul 2026
    Why a leading South African bank has advertised on BusinessTech for a decade

    A top South African bank has chosen to advertise its services on BusinessTech for over a decade, thanks to the excellent returns it offers.

    The South African banking sector is highly competitive, so local banks must make every effort to stand out.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    BusinessTech marketing packages are the ideal choice for this, providing excellent reach, impact, and measurable results.

    One of South Africa’s biggest banks realised this ten years ago and has continued to book marketing packages with BusinessTech each year since.

    Across all these bookings, the BusinessTech marketing team helped the bank achieve the best possible returns and reach the right audience.

    Sponsored articles and social media promotions on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn were a frequent choice, with the bank booking articles outlining their services, which were then promoted on BusinessTech’s social media accounts.

    These sponsored articles highlighted the bank’s product portfolio, customer service, and the value it offers to its South African customers.

    Homepage takeovers, run-of-site banners, and category banners were another popular choice for the bank.

    These banners provided consistent exposure in high-traffic areas on BusinessTech, driving higher click-through rates for the bank.

    The bank also booked several Business Talk with Michael Avery interviews, where its leadership and key personnel were able to discuss the latest trends and position the bank as a thought leader.

    The BusinessTech marketing team ran surveys for the bank as well.

    These surveys provided the bank with actionable data from BusinessTech’s influential audience of decision-makers.

    Thanks to the high returns these packages all offered, the bank has returned year after year to advertise with BusinessTech.

    BusinessTech audience and booking a marketing package

    BusinessTech is the ideal choice for marketing thanks to its impressive audience, which consists of 5.3 million monthly readers.
    Many of these readers are also influential business decision makers, holding notable positions at their companies.

    This includes:

    • 131,000 c-levels/directors
    • 856,000 business owners
    • 712,000 senior managers
    • 2.4 million junior/middle managers

    The BusinessTech marketing team will also make it as simple as possible to reach this influential audience by handling every part of the process on your behalf once you book a marketing package.

    This includes taking care of everything from content creation to performance optimisation, ensuring you get the best results.
    If your company would like to benefit from advertising on BusinessTech, contact the BusinessTech marketing team here.

    Read more: Michael Avery, Broad Media
    Share this article
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz