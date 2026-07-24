Why a leading South African bank has advertised on BusinessTech for a decade

The South African banking sector is highly competitive, so local banks must make every effort to stand out.

A top South African bank has chosen to advertise its services on BusinessTech for over a decade, thanks to the excellent returns it offers.

The South African banking sector is highly competitive, so local banks must make every effort to stand out.

Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

BusinessTech marketing packages are the ideal choice for this, providing excellent reach, impact, and measurable results.

One of South Africa’s biggest banks realised this ten years ago and has continued to book marketing packages with BusinessTech each year since.

Across all these bookings, the BusinessTech marketing team helped the bank achieve the best possible returns and reach the right audience.

Sponsored articles and social media promotions on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn were a frequent choice, with the bank booking articles outlining their services, which were then promoted on BusinessTech’s social media accounts.

These sponsored articles highlighted the bank’s product portfolio, customer service, and the value it offers to its South African customers.

Homepage takeovers, run-of-site banners, and category banners were another popular choice for the bank.

These banners provided consistent exposure in high-traffic areas on BusinessTech, driving higher click-through rates for the bank.

The bank also booked several Business Talk with Michael Avery interviews, where its leadership and key personnel were able to discuss the latest trends and position the bank as a thought leader.

The BusinessTech marketing team ran surveys for the bank as well.

These surveys provided the bank with actionable data from BusinessTech’s influential audience of decision-makers.

Thanks to the high returns these packages all offered, the bank has returned year after year to advertise with BusinessTech.

BusinessTech audience and booking a marketing package

BusinessTech is the ideal choice for marketing thanks to its impressive audience, which consists of 5.3 million monthly readers.

Many of these readers are also influential business decision makers, holding notable positions at their companies.

This includes:

131,000 c-levels/directors



856,000 business owners



712,000 senior managers



2.4 million junior/middle managers

The BusinessTech marketing team will also make it as simple as possible to reach this influential audience by handling every part of the process on your behalf once you book a marketing package.

This includes taking care of everything from content creation to performance optimisation, ensuring you get the best results.

If your company would like to benefit from advertising on BusinessTech, contact the BusinessTech marketing team here.



