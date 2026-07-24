Toys R Us revives nostalgic Reggie's Rush with R10k prize dash

One of South Africa's most memorable retail promotions is making a comeback, with Toys R Us South Africa bringing back Reggie's Rush as part of its 'BirthYAY' celebrations.

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The iconic 60-second trolley dash, which became a household favourite during the 1990s through its association with K-TV, returned in June and runs to 10 August 2026, giving families the chance to recreate one of the country's most recognisable retail experiences.

The revival reflects a broader retail trend of brands tapping into nostalgia to strengthen emotional connections with consumers, while introducing classic experiences to younger generations.





A retail campaign that defined a generation

For many South Africans, Reggie's Rush was more than a competition — it was a childhood dream.

The concept was simple: contestants had just 60 seconds to race through a Toys R Us store and fill their trolley with as many toys as possible before time ran out.

Now, each week during the campaign, one lucky winner will once again have the opportunity to race through the aisles and collect up to R10,000 worth of toys.

According to Toys R Us South Africa, the campaign is designed to celebrate both nostalgia and the enduring power of play.

Bridging generations through play

Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Toys R Us South Africa, says the return of Reggie's Rush is about reconnecting families through shared memories.

"Reggie's Rush is one of those campaigns that people still talk about years later," says Jacoby.

"Parents remember the excitement of watching someone race through the aisles, dreaming about what they would choose if it were their turn, and bringing it back allows them to relive those memories while sharing that same sense of excitement with their own children."

She believes the campaign highlights how play continues to bring families together across generations.

"Play has always been at the heart of who we are. Whether someone remembers Reggie's Rush from their own childhood or is discovering it for the first time, the excitement is universal."

"It's about imagination, anticipation and creating memories that last long after the shopping trip is over."

Jacoby adds that the campaign reflects a growing movement within the toy industry to revive experiences that resonate emotionally with families.

"As brands across the toy category increasingly revisit experiences that resonate across generations, this is more than a nostalgic revival—it reflects the enduring role of play in bringing families together."

Extending the impact beyond the store

Alongside the trolley dash competition, Toys R Us is encouraging customers to nominate a school to win R20,000 in cash, extending the campaign's impact into local communities.

The initiative aims to support schools while reinforcing the importance of play and learning among young South Africans.

The business of nostalgia

The return of Reggie's Rush highlights the growing role nostalgia is playing in modern retail marketing.

As brands seek deeper emotional engagement in an increasingly digital shopping environment, campaigns that reconnect consumers with cherished childhood memories offer retailers a powerful way to build loyalty while attracting new audiences.

For Toys R Us, reviving one of South Africa's most iconic retail promotions is more than celebrating its birthday—it is an opportunity to introduce a new generation to the excitement, imagination and joy that made Reggie's Rush a lasting part of South African popular culture.

How to enter

Customers who spend R500 or more on Toys R Us products, either in-store or online, and are members of the Toys R Us Rewards Club, qualify to enter the competition.

Five winners will each receive the opportunity to take part in a Reggie's Rush trolley dash worth up to R10,000.

In-store shoppers can enter by submitting their till slip into the designated competition entry box, while qualifying online purchases will automatically be entered in accordance with the campaign's terms and conditions.