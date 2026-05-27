Emotional connection and nostalgia drives surge in ‘kidult’ toy spending

As two of the world’s most iconic franchises, Star Wars and Masters of the Universe, return to the spotlight with new content and renewed cultural relevance, a powerful shift is playing out in toy aisles globally: the rise of the “kidult” economy and its growing influence on how children play.

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Once considered separate audiences, adults and children are now converging around shared fandoms, with nostalgia driving purchasing decisions as much as new storytelling.

For retailers, this is not just a trend; it’s reshaping the entire play category.

“We’re seeing a very real handover happening between generations,” says Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Toys R Us South Africa. “Parents who grew up with Masters of the Universe and Star Wars aren’t just buying these toys for their kids, they’re reintroducing them with genuine enthusiasm.”

Emotional connection drives demand

This, Jacoby notes, is changing the dynamic completely.

“Play becomes shared, and that emotional connection is what’s driving demand, ultimately changing what ends up in the toy box across both Gen X parents and their Gen Alpha children.”

The commercial influence of entertainment franchises on toys is significant. Since its debut in the seventies, Star Wars has generated over $30bn in global merchandise sales, according to industry estimates, with toys consistently ranking among the top-performing categories.

Meanwhile, Masters of the Universe, originally launched in the 1980s, has seen a major resurgence driven by streaming reboots and upcoming film adaptations, reintroducing characters like He-Man and Skeletor to a new generation.

“The moment a major franchise re-enters the cultural conversation, whether through a film, series, or anniversary moment, we see an immediate spike in demand,” Jacoby explains. “It’s not just about new fans discovering the brand, it’s about existing fans re-engaging and buying into that nostalgia.”

She points out that globally, ‘kidults, those adults buying toys for themselves, have become one of the fastest-growing segments in the toy industry. “What’s changing in 2026 is how that behaviour is influencing children’s play.”

Global toy sales on the rise

“Kidults now account for nearly 30% of global toy sales, driven by collectibles, display pieces, and limited-edition releases.

“Kids are no longer just playing with what’s new, they’re playing with what’s culturally relevant across generations,” says Jacoby. “When a parent is excited about a character or franchise, that enthusiasm transfers and play becomes shared, not separate.”

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“What we’re seeing in-store is a clear shift towards collectibles, surprise formats and nostalgia-driven products,” she explains. “Franchise-led figures, blind boxes, display pieces and retro reissues are all performing strongly, particularly where they appeal to both kids and adult collectors.”

She adds that the relationship between entertainment and toys has become more immediate and cyclical than ever before. “Streaming platforms, social media, and fan communities are accelerating how quickly trends move from screen to shelf.”

“Toy aisles are increasingly a reflection of what’s happening in entertainment and online culture in real time,” Jacoby notes. “When a trailer drops or a series trends, we see that translate into search, foot traffic, and ultimately sales.”

For Toys R Us South Africa, this means curating ranges that speak to both cultural moments and evolving consumer behaviour.

“We’re not just stocking toys, we’re tracking cultural signals,” she adds. “Understanding what resonates across generations allows us to stay ahead of trends and ensure we’re offering products that connect, not just entertain.”

“Right now, demand is being driven by franchise-led collectibles, buildable play formats and nostalgia,” she says “We’re seeing strong performance from action figures, surprise capsules and modern reissues of classic toys, particularly where they connect with both kids and parents.”

“The biggest shift is that play is no longer defined by age,” Jacoby concludes. “It’s defined by interest, identity, and connection. And franchises like these sit right at the centre of that.”