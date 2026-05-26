Cinema meets retail in new Nu Metro x Edgars Club partnership deal

Edgars Club and Nu Metro have announced a new loyalty partnership aimed at expanding entertainment-led rewards for South African consumers.

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Launching on Monday, 1 June 2026, the collaboration will give qualifying Edgars Club members access to discounted movie tickets and concession deals across Nu Metro cinemas nationwide, positioning premium entertainment as part of a broader lifestyle rewards offering.

The partnership reflects a growing shift among loyalty programmes toward experiential benefits as retailers and entertainment brands compete for customer engagement in a value-conscious market.

Through the agreement, active Edgars Club members will receive:

50% off Standard 2D and 3D movie tickets



50% off VIP, Full VIP, Kidz Cinema and Xtreme cinema experiences



50% off selected Edgars Club cinema combos, including popcorn and beverages

The offering extends across Nu Metro’s premium cinema formats, including VIP and Full VIP cinemas, Xtreme large-format auditoriums and family-focused Kidz Cinema experiences.

According to Beverley Govender, senior marketing manager at Nu Metro, the partnership is designed to make premium entertainment more accessible while strengthening customer loyalty.

“Together, we’re making premium entertainment more accessible while adding real value to everyday experiences for Edgars Club members,” she says.

The partnership comes as Nu Metro continues expanding its premium cinema footprint across major retail destinations including Bedfordview, Gateway Theatre of Shopping and Cavendish Square.

Recent developments have introduced new entertainment formats including South Africa’s first 270-degree ScreenX auditorium, alongside 4DX cinemas, VIP Premiere experiences and enhanced family-focused cinema offerings.

For Nu Metro, the Edgars Club partnership forms part of a broader strategy to attract new audiences to premium cinema experiences while encouraging repeat visitation.

“Partnerships like this broaden access to premium cinema in a challenging economic climate while encouraging loyalty and repeat visits,” Govender adds.

The move also signals the continued evolution of loyalty programmes beyond traditional retail discounts, with experiential rewards increasingly becoming central to customer retention strategies.

Full details of the benefits and qualifying criteria are available through the Partners section on the Nu Metro website.