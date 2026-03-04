Edgars claims title sponsor for school hockey on SuperSport Schools

In a retail landscape fighting for relevance, Edgars is choosing school sport as its most powerful stage yet. While brands compete for attention, the fashion retailer is investing where loyalty is built early, in school weekend fixtures and the families on the sidelines.

Where school hockey brings families together. Image supplied

School sports have always been about more than the game. It is health, exercise, team spirit, pride in school colours and exciting moments that turn into lifelong memories.

From March 2026, Edgars becomes the headline sponsor of hockey on SuperSport Schools for the 2026/2027 season. The national partnership positions Edgars as an official partner of school hockey with a clear focus on building connections across families, schools and the next generation of players.

At the centre of the partnership is a shared belief in the role school sport plays in shaping young South Africans. Hockey offers a rare opportunity to engage boys and girls equally while strengthening school spirit and community involvement. It is a space where values are learned, confidence is built and families come together week after week.

Through its sponsorship of Hockey on 216 (DStv Channel 2026), Edgars will feature across SuperSport Schools broadcasts and digital platforms, telling the stories that sit behind the scorelines. Recognition of players, schools and coaches will form part of a season long narrative that builds momentum towards the end of year hockey awards.

Edgars will also be present at flagship school hockey events nationally, reinforcing its commitment to being part of the school environment rather than simply associated with it.

Edgars will focus on participation and school pride, creating experiences that feel authentic and inclusive for learners and parents alike. This is not driven by sales but rather the support of real family needs and the everyday moments that surround school sport.

According to Norman Drieselmann, CEO of Retailability, “the partnership represents a long-term investment in families and the future of school sport in South Africa. While many parents know Edgars well the next generation is still discovering the brand and school hockey provides a natural and meaningful space to build that connection.”

Edgars has remained focused on meeting the fashion and beauty needs of South Africans, while supporting the moments that matter most to families, both on and off the field.

By aligning with SuperSport Schools hockey Edgars is helping to build a community around the next generation. One rooted in family pride shared experiences and the belief that school sport matters.