Jacobs Hot & Iced Latte launches and Vanilla Cappuccino returns

Jacobs has expanded its specialty mixes range with the launch of Jacobs Hot & Iced Latte and announces the return of Jacobs Vanilla Cappuccino.

Image supplied

The introduction comes as the South African coffee market is projected to grow at an annual rate of approximately 7.21% between 2024 and 2028, reflecting rising consumer interest in premium and specialty coffee formats enjoyed in the comfort of the home.

“These additions reflect how people enjoy coffee today, as something flexible, flavourful and personal,” says Domaine Rautenbach, senior brand manager for Jacobs. “From the smooth new Latte to the return of our Vanilla Cappuccino, we’re giving consumers more choice to enjoy café-style moments at home, without compromising on taste or value.”

A new way to latte

The newly launched Jacobs Hot & Iced Latte is crafted for consumers who enjoy a milder coffee taste with a creamy finish. Designed for dual preparation, it can be enjoyed hot for comforting winter moments or poured over ice for a refreshing summer beverage.

The product taps into the growing popularity of iced and customisable coffee formats, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z consumers seeking café-style experiences at home.

Individually portioned for convenience, the Latte offers consistent preparation at home, at work or on the go.

Jacobs Vanilla Cappuccino returns

Following strong consumer demand, Jacobs is reintroducing its Vanilla Cappuccino to the specialty segment.

Vanilla remains one of the leading flavours within flavoured coffee mixes, and consumer feedback indicated clear demand for its return. The relaunch strengthens Jacobs’ flavour portfolio and supports continued growth within the specialty coffee category.

Like the new Latte, the Vanilla Cappuccino is available in convenient single serve sticks for quick and easy preparation.

With these additions, Jacobs continues to evolve its specialty portfolio in line with how South Africans live, work and socialise, making café-style coffee moments more accessible at home.

The Jacobs Specialty Coffee Mixes are now available at leading retailers nationwide.