Jacobs expands its 3in1 range with new variations and sustainable packaging

Jacobs Coffee is expanding its 3in1 range to offer coffee lovers more variety with improved formulations. This expansion caters to evolving consumer preferences, providing a selection of variants that suit different taste profiles.

Jacobs 3in1 range is conveniently packed into a single sachet for convenience. For those who prefer their coffee without added sugar, Jacobs 2in1 combines the flavour of Jacobs coffee with creamer.

The range now includes four distinct variations:

3in1 Mild – A smoother, mellow coffee with a touch of sweetness, perfect for those who prefer a gentler taste.



3in1 Strong – A bold and intense coffee experience for those who enjoy a rich, full-bodied cup.



3in1 Original – offers a balanced flavour of rich coffee taste, creamy texture, and subtle sweetness



2in1 – A creamy, flavourful coffee without added sugar, ideal for those looking for a less sweet option.

“As South Africans continue to seek affordable yet high-quality coffee options, we are committed to delivering products that meet their expectations,” says Domaine Rautenbach, senior brand manager at Jacobs.

Improved recipe and sustainable packaging

In addition to introducing new variants, Jacobs has updated the recipe for the 3in1 range to better meet the health-conscious needs of consumers.

The new formulation contains up to 45% less sugar and 37% fewer calories per serving, offering a lighter yet satisfying coffee experience that does not compromise on taste.

With coffee prices rising across the market, Jacobs’ 3in1 range provides an affordable entry point into premium coffee.

Jacobs has also made significant changes to the packaging of the 3in1 range. The packaging has been resized to reduce waste. The smaller box size results in 20.1% fewer CO2 emissions compared to the previous range, achieved by using less packaging per stick and less cardboard per box.

This move is part of Jacobs' ongoing commitment to sustainability, aiming to reduce environmental impact while continuing to deliver the same premium coffee experience.