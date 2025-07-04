Women behind the safety: How Rainbow’s QA leaders help nourish the nation

This Women’s Month, Rainbow Chicken shines a spotlight on two of its quality assurance (QA) champions who quietly but powerfully uphold the brand’s promise to deliver safe, affordable, high-quality chicken to South African families. In a sector where precision and accountability can make or break public health, these women stand as custodians of trust.

Queen Makoe, senior QA technologist at Rainbow Chicken based in Rustenburg Trishana Dhipnarain, quality and food safety integrity compliance manager at Rainbow in KZN

Meet Queen Makoe, senior QA technologist based in Rustenburg, and Trishana Dhipnarain, quality and food safety integrity compliance manager in Kwa-Zulu Natal. With a combined tenure of nearly three decades at Rainbow, these women are more than employees; they are dedicated stewards of the brand’s mission to nourish the nation.

The invisible shield: Why QA matters

“Quality Assurance ensures consistency in producing safe and great quality products,” says Queen. “It supports compliance, builds customer trust, and allows room for continuous improvement.” Trishana echoes this with clarity: “QA ensures food safety, prevents contamination, and protects both consumers and brand reputation.”

At Rainbow, quality and safety aren’t just departments; they’re part of the culture. From leadership to production lines, the company’s proactive, compliance-driven approach is what allows its products to remain household staples. This commitment to quality and safety is what Queen and Trishana rely on in their daily work, ensuring that every product that reaches the consumer is safe and of high quality.

Why women excel in QA

Both women agree: the rigour of QA aligns naturally with qualities many women bring to the table. “Women are detail-oriented, analytical, and strong multitaskers,” says Queen. “They often pick up what others might overlook.” Trishana adds, “Their commitment to consistency is key in upholding high standards in food safety.”

That attention to detail is often invisible but invaluable. As Trishana puts it, “People don’t realise how much time, care, and teamwork go into every single step to make sure food is safe.”

Rainbow’s commitment to gender empowerment

The theme of Women’s Month this year, “Accelerate Action: For ALL Women and Girls,” resonates deeply with both QA professionals. “It’s a call to urgently open more spaces for women to lead and make decisions,” says Queen. “It’s about real equality and inclusion.”

Trishana sees this shift happening: “Women are now more visible, supported, and empowered in Quality Assurance and beyond. Rainbow’s commitment to gender diversity is real and impactful.”

Beyond the lab coat: Purpose in practice

What gives them the most pride? The shared sense of purpose.

“For me, it’s knowing that I contribute directly to feeding the nation,” says Queen. “Seeing our chicken on shelves, knowing it’s safe, makes me proud.”

Trishana agrees: “I’m passionate about maintaining our standards daily. Knowing that I play a part in protecting public health is what drives me.”

A word to the next generation

To young women considering careers in agriculture, food science, or QA, their message is simple and strong: “Believe in your abilities,” says Trishana. “With passion and dedication, you can shape a healthier future.”

“QA isn’t boring,” Queen adds. “Every day is different. It challenges you, grows you, and calls for someone resilient, ethical, and people-smart.”

At Rainbow Chicken, food security isn’t just a mission statement; it’s a lived reality, carried out by passionate people like Queen and Trishana who stand behind every safe, nourishing bite.



