Review: Volvo EX30 Cross Country

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country recently made headlines for being the first electric vehicle to conquer the Sani Pass. EVs aren’t really built for such things, so it’s a neat accomplishment. What the feat also means is that the Volvo EX30 is a genuinely niche product.

It being a niche product can work in its favour. How often do you get an EV SUV that’s prepared to traverse gravel roads in our market?

But the EX30 nameplate doesn’t need a niche angle to garner interest. It has already become a well-recognised vehicle on South African roads, thanks to its sales success.

The Cross Country variant of the EX30 comes solely in the high-spec Ultra trim, meaning the dual-motor setup on each axle from the previous flagship model is carried over. In essence, it comes with everything that already makes the EX30 such a complete package, beyond just its performance.

The EX30 Cross Country separates itself, however, with a few differences. One is a raised ride height of 190mm (13mm higher than the regular EX30) for obvious reasons. Another is the wheel design: 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels finished in Matte Graphite, complemented by Matte Black aero inserts.

Other distinct design differences include a darker tone on the front shield and boot lid, artwork on the front fascia, pronounced skid plates, wider wheel arch extensions, functional black-finished roof rails, subtle Cross Country badging, more rugged protective body cladding, textured bumper guards, optional 18-inch tyres with increased sidewall for improved compliance, and black exterior accents.

Beyond visual tweaks, the Cross Country gains functional upgrades such as revised suspension with increased ride height, underbody protection, and a gravel protection kit to reduce stone chipping. It also introduces an Off-Road drive mode, lightly enhanced approach and departure angles, and additional trail assistance features like Hill Descent Control. Inside, it offers more durable floor and luggage protection accessories to suit its adventure-focused purpose.

Now, a few frustrations. Opening and closing your car windows, adjusting mirrors, accessing air-conditioning, and glancing at your driver’s display while driving are things you do often, almost every time you use your car. It would therefore make sense for these to be easy to operate. But in the EX30 Cross Country, that’s not quite the case.

To open and close your window as the driver, you have to use a button that’s not on the door, but on your armrest. Not a deal breaker, but odd. Then there’s the fact that rear occupants cannot control their windows at all. Only the driver and front passenger can, via a touch-sensitive button by to the window switches. That feels unnecessarily fiddly.

Then there’s the omission of a driver’s display. Volvo wants your eyes on the road 100% of the time while driving, and rightfully so, but you need to glance to check your speed or battery range. And when you do glance at the centrally mounted infotainment screen, the system detects your eyes looking away and warns you to keep them forward. That’s counterproductive. A heads-up display would solve this.

Other gripes: the seats. Not ergonomically poor, but just firm. A far cry from the usual plush Volvo seats. Another is a buttonless keyfob and safety alerts that learner drivers would have a hard time with.

Minimalistic interiors aren’t a niche thing. They can be alluring, or they can feel plain. The EX30 started out with a minimalist interior, just the essentials. It looks clean and modern, but it does feel cold and uninviting. The hard plastic surfaces are sturdy and of decent quality, but the overall ambience might feel a bit harsh depending on your taste. That said, Volvo deserves credit for using recycled materials throughout.

What I’ve criticised about the EX30 is very easy to overlook, though, because its positives are that strong. And the biggest positive is its performance. The torque can put some traditional SUVs in its bracket to shame. Overtaking is effortless. The power delivery is what makes the EX30 Cross Country, and the EX30 range in general, great. With great power also comes...wind noise created from the drag of the roof racks. Not a concern for most, but I wonder how a purist might react while driving.

The Google-enabled infotainment system also deserves a mention. The setup is intuitive and responsive, with native Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play integration. Saying “Hey Google” to adjust the temperature or find charging stations feels seamless, not gimmicky.

To sum it up, the EX30 Cross Country is a really cool, niche electric car in South Africa’s market, and the differences in the variant are genuinely welcome. It still carries some everyday usability quirks from the standard EX30, but those are easily overshadowed by its performance, appeal, and the novelty of what it represents. With the EX30 Cross Country, Volvo also gives buyers two years of free public charging, a GridCars wallbox with installation, and 10GB of Vodacom data per month for three years.

The EX30 Cross Country has a price tag of R1,165,000. This includes a three-year/60,000km maintenance plan, a five-year/100,000km warranty, an eight-year battery warranty, and five years of unlimited roadside assistance.

